Garhwal MP Baluni Narrowly Escapes Landslide During Inspection On Badrinath Highway
A video of the incident shows a huge portion of the mountain collapsing right in front of Baluni's convoy, sending rocks and debris crashing down.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 2:06 PM IST
Srinagar Garhwal: Anil Baluni, BJP MP from Uttarakhand's Garhwal, narrowly escaped a landslide on the Badrinath National Highway (NH 58) near Devprayag on Wednesday evening when heavy debris suddenly flowed in front of his convoy amid his stocktaking of the disaster-hit areas.
The MP was on his way to Rishikesh, following his visit to the affected areas of Chamoli and Rudraprayag, when he stopped after noticing a landslide and stepped out of the vehicle to inspect the area. While he was urging others to follow him, a massive chunk of the mountain came off, forcing him to panic and scurry for safety.
Sharing the frightening experience on X, Baruni wrote, "The severe cloudburst and landslides in Uttarakhand this year have left such deep wounds that it will take a long time to heal. Yesterday evening, I shared with you all a terrifying scene of a landslide in the disaster-affected area. This scene itself speaks volumes about the severe natural calamity that our Uttarakhand is going through at this time."
"I pray to Baba Kedarnath for the safe life, good health, and prosperity of all people. In this hour of disaster, I appreciate the dedication of all the officials, NDRF-SDRF personnel, administration, and the workers clearing debris from the roads even in challenging circumstances," he added.
उत्तराखंड में इस वर्ष आई भीषण अतिवृष्टि और भूस्खलन ने इतने गहरे घाव दिए हैं, जिन्हें भरने में बहुत समय लगेगा।— Anil Baluni (@anil_baluni) September 18, 2025
कल शाम आपदा प्रभावित क्षेत्र में भूस्खलन का एक भयावह दृश्य आप सभी के साथ साझा कर रहा हूं। यह दृश्य स्वयं बता रहा है कि हमारा उत्तराखंड इस समय कितनी भीषण प्राकृतिक आपदा… pic.twitter.com/fdTsXpPsm2
A video of the incident shows a huge portion of the mountain collapsing right in front of Baluni's convoy, sending rocks and debris crashing down. The MP and his associates can be seen running back quickly to avoid a major tragedy.
This incident has once again highlighted the insecurity and difficulties faced by people in the mountains during the monsoon. Continuous rain in the Devprayag region over the past several days has weakened the hills, posing a constant threat of landslides. The meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rain at isolated locations in all districts of the state on September 18. Rain alerts have been issued for Pauri, Nainital, Dehradun, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Champawat on September 19 and 20.
The Himalayan state has been facing a series of natural disasters this monsoon, with torrential rainfall and repeated cloudbursts causing widespread damage, landslides, and loss of life across several districts.
In another incident, about 12 people have been reported missing after heavy debris flowed in Nanda Nagar's Kuntari Lagafali area and Dhurma following Thursday's cloudburst. Teams from the SDRF, NDRF, and the Public Works Department (PWD) have been deployed, with JCB machines and other equipment pressed into service to clear debris and aid relief efforts.
Also Read