Garhwal MP Baluni Narrowly Escapes Landslide During Inspection On Badrinath Highway

Srinagar Garhwal: Anil Baluni, BJP MP from Uttarakhand's Garhwal, narrowly escaped a landslide on the Badrinath National Highway (NH 58) near Devprayag on Wednesday evening when heavy debris suddenly flowed in front of his convoy amid his stocktaking of the disaster-hit areas.

The MP was on his way to Rishikesh, following his visit to the affected areas of Chamoli and Rudraprayag, when he stopped after noticing a landslide and stepped out of the vehicle to inspect the area. While he was urging others to follow him, a massive chunk of the mountain came off, forcing him to panic and scurry for safety.

Sharing the frightening experience on X, Baruni wrote, "The severe cloudburst and landslides in Uttarakhand this year have left such deep wounds that it will take a long time to heal. Yesterday evening, I shared with you all a terrifying scene of a landslide in the disaster-affected area. This scene itself speaks volumes about the severe natural calamity that our Uttarakhand is going through at this time."

"I pray to Baba Kedarnath for the safe life, good health, and prosperity of all people. In this hour of disaster, I appreciate the dedication of all the officials, NDRF-SDRF personnel, administration, and the workers clearing debris from the roads even in challenging circumstances," he added.