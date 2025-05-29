Haldwani: Plants are normally known to prepare their own food by photosynthesis and take nutrients from the soil. But there is also a category of carnivorous plants that consume insects while their roots establish them firmly in the soil. The latter take their required proteins and nitrogen from the insects they consume.

Studies on carnivorous plants are being carried out at the Uttarakhand Forest Research Institute (FRI) at Haldwani in Nainital alongside the efforts to conserve these species.

Garden Of Carnivorous Plants Set Up In Haldwani (ETV Bharat)

Forest Conservator at the FRI Sanjeev Chaturvedi disclosed, “We have established a carnivorous plants’ garden as a part of our initiative to study and conserve biodiversity. This garden has been set up to conserve such species that survive in soils low on nitrogen. They get their nitrogen from the insects and organisms they consume.”

This garden aims at generating awareness about such plants besides helping students carry out research. The carnivorous plants are said to be the most intelligent. They have small leaves covered with tentacles. These tentacles attract the insects and organisms that are eventually trapped with help of sticky secretions. The leaves are pitcher shaped.

Chaturvedi explained that some carnivorous plants are found in the higher Himalayas in wet and marshy areas. “We have 65 varieties of Nepenthes plants which are also known as Pitcher Plant in the garden that consume insects to make up for nutrient deficiency. They will help scientific research besides generating awareness about the balance of nature,” he said.

The garden at the Institute is expected to make the new generation sensitive towards biodiversity and conservation. Researchers are studying the behaviour of carnivorous plants and their contextual importance besides their impact on the ecology.

One of the researchers Rashmi who was on a visit to the FRI garden disclosed, “We had studied about carnivorous plants as students of class 11 and 12. But seeing such plants in reality is an altogether different experience. This initiative of the Institute will provide a unique experience to students and researchers.”

The FRI was set up in Haldwani for conservation and improvement of biodiversity. It conducts research activities for the scientific management and conservation of forests and to improve the livelihood of the forest dependent communities so as to resolve challenges related to demand and supply of forest produce, environmental imbalance besides human wildlife conflicts.

The Kumaon and Terai area under its jurisdiction is very rich in flora and fauna. Its objectives include increasing the productivity of natural forests, plantations and agro forestry systems and improving forest management practices using statistical studies.