Ganpati Visarjan | Immersion Of Maha Ganpati Idol Is Feast For Eyes

Hyderabad: The Khairatabad Bada Ganesh immersion ceremony, which is famous in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, concluded with great pomp and show amidst the hustle and bustle of devotees. This time, Lord Ganesha was immersed in the form of Sri Vishwashanti Mahashakti Ganapati.

After receiving worship from devotees for 11 days, Maha Ganapati reached Hussain Sagar. A large number of devotees lined up to witness this ritual. With this, the Hussain Sagar area in the heart of the city became a bustling place.

The last Kalasha Puja was performed for Maha Ganapati on Friday midnight. In the early hours of Saturday, the 69-foot-tall, 50-ton Ganesha was lifted onto a special vehicle. After the pujas, a procession of the Khairatabad Ganesh idol was held with traditional music. The Telangana Police took special measures to ensure that no untoward incident took place.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of devotees, the procession of Lord Ganesha from Khairatabad proceeded towards Hussain Sagar with traditional music. Devotees showered flowers on Lord Ganesha. People flocked in droves to see the Ganesh. They offered prayers along the way. A spiritual atmosphere prevailed throughout the city on the occasion of the Ganesh immersion.

Khairatabad Ganesh reached Hussain Sagar shores, creating a huge commotion. The shore was filled with the sound of lakhs of devotees chanting the name of Lord Ganesh. Devotees shouted "Jai" to Ganesh Maharaj. The immersion process was completed at the fourth crane (Baahubali crane) installed in Hussain Sagar. The welding on the tusker was removed. With the help of a huge crane, Mahaganapati was immersed.