Ganjam Youth Among Three Abducted In Mali, Family Reaches Out To MEA

Berhampur: A 28-year-old man from Samarjhola village in Hinjilcut of Ganjam district is reportedly among three workers abducted from a cement factory in Mali.

C Venkataramana was employed by Blue Star and had been working at the Diamond Cement Company’s plant at Kayes in western Mali for the last six months. He was a supervisor at Diamond Cement Company in western Mali and was abducted while he was on his way to work. The abductors are believed to be from an outfit affiliated to Al Qaeda.

Venkataramana's mother, P Narasama, said she is worried about her son in Kayes in Mali after getting the news about the abduction of three Indians working at a cement factory in the West African country. "I am worried about the fate of my son. I have requested the government for his safe release," said Narasama, a widow.

She informed the police at Hinjili on Friday evening about the incident and also requested the safe return of her son. "We are closely coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and concerned Indian Embassy about the incident and waiting for their response," Vishal Gagan, Principal Resident Commissioner, Odisha at New Delhi said.

After getting social media clip about the alleged abduction of a youth from Odisha, the Resident Commissioner in Delhi has moved the Indian Embassy in Mali for needful action at their end, he said.

Narasama said she last talked to her son over phone on June 30. Since then, his phone has been switched off. Narasama said she got a phone call on Thursday at about 11 am from his son's parent company who informed that her son was now under police custody and don't be worried.