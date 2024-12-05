ETV Bharat / state

403 Migrant Deaths In A Decade: Odisha Faces Grim Employment Crisis

Bhubaneswar: In a startling revelation, Odisha’s Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia informed the Assembly that 403 migrant workers from the state have lost their lives in other states over the past decade. The shocking statistic, disclosed in response to a question by BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathi, highlights the dire lack of employment opportunities in Odisha, forcing thousands to seek work outside.

Among the districts, Ganjam reported the highest number of migrant deaths at 59, followed by Kalahandi (39) and Balangir (35). These regions, known for high rates of migration, are grappling with the dual burden of unemployment and the tragic consequences of migration.

The situation is particularly grim for migrants working in hazardous conditions. In the past three years, 233 workers died while working outside the state, with Ganjam again leading at 43 deaths. Of these, only 90 bodies were returned to Odisha.

Opposition Slams Government

Opposition parties have seized the issue to criticize the BJD-led state government. Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati condemned the administration’s failure to address unemployment, stating, “Out of 4 crore people in Odisha, 1 crore remain unemployed. This is a failure of 24 years of governance. Youths are leaving the state, risking their lives, and the government is doing little to change this.”

BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathi echoed similar sentiments, accusing the state of neglecting its youth. “If the government provided sufficient employment, these workers wouldn’t need to migrate and face such risks,” he said.

Government Initiatives Fall Short