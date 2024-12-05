403 Migrant Deaths in a Decade: Odisha Faces Grim Employment Crisis

Bhubaneswar: In a startling revelation, Odisha’s Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia informed the Assembly that 403 migrant workers from the state have lost their lives in other states over the past decade. The shocking statistic, disclosed in response to a question by BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathi, highlights the dire lack of employment opportunities in Odisha, forcing thousands to seek work outside.
Among the districts, Ganjam reported the highest number of migrant deaths at 59, followed by Kalahandi (39) and Balangir (35). These regions, known for high rates of migration, are grappling with the dual burden of unemployment and the tragic consequences of migration.
The situation is particularly grim for migrants working in hazardous conditions. In the past three years, 233 workers died while working outside the state, with Ganjam again leading at 43 deaths. Of these, only 90 bodies were returned to Odisha.
Opposition Slams Government
Opposition parties have seized the issue to criticize the BJD-led state government. Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati condemned the administration’s failure to address unemployment, stating, “Out of 4 crore people in Odisha, 1 crore remain unemployed. This is a failure of 24 years of governance. Youths are leaving the state, risking their lives, and the government is doing little to change this.”
BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathi echoed similar sentiments, accusing the state of neglecting its youth. “If the government provided sufficient employment, these workers wouldn’t need to migrate and face such risks,” he said.
Government Initiatives Fall Short
The state government has highlighted several measures to address unemployment, including schemes under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and efforts to industrialize Odisha. Labour Minister Khuntia mentioned that the labour department is monitoring migration patterns and has formed a task force led by Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singhdeo and Pravati Parida.
However, opposition leaders argue that these initiatives are inadequate. Bahinipati criticized the lack of follow-through on previous promises, including post-Covid measures to reintegrate migrant workers into the local economy. “The Naveen government had pledged to bring back migrant workers and provide them jobs during the pandemic. Where is the progress?” he questioned.
Experts and activists believe a holistic approach is necessary to address Odisha’s unemployment crisis. This includes industrialization, skill development, and incentives for local entrepreneurship. Romancha Ranjan Biswal, a BJD MLA, acknowledged the problem, saying, “The issue of unemployment is growing more serious by the day. The government must act swiftly to create sustainable job opportunities.”
Impact on Families
Behind the statistics lie heartbreaking stories of families losing their sole breadwinners. Many migrant workers take loans to fund their travel and end up trapped in a cycle of debt when tragedy strikes.
The opposition has proposed stricter monitoring of migration, enhanced employment opportunities, and better compensation for the families of deceased workers. Congress has also demanded a deadline for updating the eKYC of migrant workers under various schemes to ensure their rights are protected.
Read More