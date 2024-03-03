Ganja Worth Rs 8 Crore Seized in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund; Two Held

Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh): The Chhattisgarh Police on Sunday arrested two persons and recovered over 17 quintals of ganja worth Rs 8 crore from their possession in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund, official sources said. The police officials arrested the duo, who were identified as Avinash Maske and Santosh Pawar at the inter-state check post in Mahasamund. Both are stated to be the residents of Maharashtra, they said.

The accused were transporting the ganja to Maharashtra from Odisha via Chhattisgarh. Acting on a tip-off, the Singhoda police checked the vehicles at the interstate check post and seized the contraband from their possession. The officials then arrested the two accused.

During the interrogation, the accused duo confessed to their crime. According to the police, when the vehicle was checked, 862 packets were found in 50 sacks, which were all seized from the vehicle. It was found that the packets contained 1725 kgs of ganja. The Police said that action is being taken against the accused under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Mahasamund Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Akash Rao Girpunje said, “Based on the information received, a truck was stopped and those travelling in it were questioned. Ganja worth more than Rs 8 crores was recovered from the truck. The two accused have been arrested.”

