Hyderabad: Ganja Found Hidden Under Food Parcels; Delivery Racket Busted
Police officials said that the racket came to light when the accused met with a road accident, and ganja packets were found in his possession.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 1:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana police have busted a large-scale ganja supply network in Hyderabad, officials said on Monday. According to police, a bike mechanic from Alwal, who started working as a bike taxi rider after marriage, was lured into the drug trade by a friend.
The bike mechanic allegedly purchased ganja from Nagpur and sold it in Hyderabad at double the price. Within five months, he recruited four agents and built a large-scale supply network. The racket came to light after the accused met with a road accident, and police found packets of ganja in his possession.
Following the investigation, the police recovered ganja packets concealed under food items, including idlis, dosas, and chutney, in a delivery bag. Police said at least 20 others were involved in similar deliveries. Of them, 10 people have been detained and are currently being questioned, police said.
Officials said that Hyderabad has seen a rise in ganja circulation. The gangs have been using innovative delivery methods. This year alone, police have arrested around 90 suspects in connection with drug supply. The data from 1,000 buyers' phones has been collected, revealing that delivery personnel from food and e-commerce platforms are being recruited as drug carriers in exchange for higher commissions.
To evade suspicion, these couriers place food items like biryani, idli, and dosa on top of their bags, hiding 60-100 grams of drugs at the bottom. A senior police officer said that nearly 99 out of every 100 people caught in drug cases initially became addicted before turning into peddlers seeking commission. Once they establish connections with smugglers, they travel to cities, including Goa, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Nagpur, and Bidar, to purchase drugs at low prices and sell them at a profit. The officer expressed concern over the threat posed by easy access to free drugs.
Read More