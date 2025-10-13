ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: Ganja Found Hidden Under Food Parcels; Delivery Racket Busted

Hyderabad: Telangana police have busted a large-scale ganja supply network in Hyderabad, officials said on Monday. According to police, a bike mechanic from Alwal, who started working as a bike taxi rider after marriage, was lured into the drug trade by a friend.

The bike mechanic allegedly purchased ganja from Nagpur and sold it in Hyderabad at double the price. Within five months, he recruited four agents and built a large-scale supply network. The racket came to light after the accused met with a road accident, and police found packets of ganja in his possession.

Following the investigation, the police recovered ganja packets concealed under food items, including idlis, dosas, and chutney, in a delivery bag. Police said at least 20 others were involved in similar deliveries. Of them, 10 people have been detained and are currently being questioned, police said.