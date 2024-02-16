Ganja Worth Rs 15 Crore Seized in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha; Two Held

Kawardha: In a major success in the war against drugs, police have arrested two persons and recovered over 10 quintals of ganja worth Rs 15 crore from their possession at Kawardha in Chhattisgarh on Thursday Feb 15, sources said. The arrests and the recovery were effected under Chilfi police station limits on the Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh border.

SP Kawardha, Abhishek Pallav while divulging further details into the incident said that they have arrested the two accused Anil Chaudhary, 30 and Atendra Singh-both residents of Sewar village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. Pallav said that the duo was arrested at a checkpoint in the area following inputs about drug smuggling.

During routine checking of vehicles, a Tata 1102 truck bearing Andhra Pradesh registration number AP31TD3618 was checked by the police. On interrogating the driver of the vehicle, he said that he was taking rice from Odisha to Agra. When the police searched the goods kept in the vehicle, they found huge packets of ganja kept among the sacks of rice.

Accordingly, the police took the vehicle into custody along with the driver and another person present with him. The mobile phone of the driver was also confiscated. The SP Kawardha said Police have seized 1050 kg of ganja from the truck. The market price of ganja is said to be more than Rs 15 crore. Preliminary investigation into the case has revealed that the ganja was being transported from Balangir district of Odisha to Agra.

It is believed that the accused driver was involved in smuggling earlier also. The accused told police that he was taking the consignment of rice from Odisha to Agra. In another anti-drug operation on Thursday, Bemetara police also seized 6.28 quintals of ganja whose market value is said to be Rs 2 crore. Five smugglers have also been arrested in the case.