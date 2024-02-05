Loading...

Gangster's Photo With MP Shrikant Shinde Goes Viral, Sanjay Raut Slams Govt

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has criticised the state government after a photograph of gangster Hemant Dabhekar and MP Shrikant Shinde at the CM's residence went viral. Yuva Sena official Aniket Javalkar has been expelled for escorting the gangster.

Pune: A viral photograph of a meeting between gangster Hemant Dabhekar and MP Shrikant Shinde at the Chief Minister's official residence 'Varsha' has triggered a stir in Maharashtra politics. Yuva Sena official Aniket Javalkar, who escorted Dabhekar to the CM's residence, has been expelled from the party.

The birthday of Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was celebrated in a grand manner on February 4. Leaders and party workers from across the state went to the CM's residence to wish him. Dabhekar too reached 'Varsha' and wished Shrikant Shinde. Controversy arose as soon as the photograph of the meeting went viral.

Dabhekar is an accomplice of gangster Sharad Mohal, who was killed in Pune. Dabhekar was sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder of gangster Kishore Marne. He is currently out on bail.

Sharing the photograph on his X handle, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised the government along with Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Hon. Home Minister Devendraji. Jai Maharashtra! The rule of gangsters continues in Maharashtra. MLAs of the ruling party shoot in the police station! Why did the gangsters become so strong? Who is responsible for this situation? Sarkar Balraj's birthday was celebrated yesterday. Find out who is this person in the circle who is contemplating Balraj? Then who is feeding the gangsterism in the state? Gangsters are free with government blessings!" Raut tweeted.

TAGGED:

Shrikant ShindeViral PhotographGangster Hemant Dabhekar

