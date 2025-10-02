ETV Bharat / state

Gangsters Contracted To Kill Comedian Munawar Faruqi Held In Delhi After Gunfire Exchange

Police said that the accused were taking instructions from a foreign-based gangster, Rohit Godara, to kill Munawar Faruqi.
File Photo: Munawar Faruqi. (IANS)
By PTI

Published : October 2, 2025 at 10:49 AM IST

New Delhi: Two members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang, allegedly tasked with eliminating stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqi, were arrested after a gunfight on Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Road here on Thursday, police said. Identified as Rahul and Sahil, the two hail from Panipat and Bhiwani of Haryana, they said.

According to investigators, both men had been taking instructions from foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, who was working with Goldy Brar and Virender Charan, to kill Faruqi.

They allegedly conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai and Bengaluru to track his movements, police said. Faruqi won reality show Bigg Boss in 2024 and has 14.2 million followers on Instagram.

Rahul, who received a gunshot wound, was wanted in connection with a triple murder that took place in Yamunanagar, Haryana, in December 2024, an officer said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Firearms used in the encounter and a motorcycle were seized, the officer added.

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Durgabari’s Puja In Ranchi Exemplifies Traditions Nurtured By Faith And Discipline

Only 10% of Indian students receive career guidance: Experts Warn AI Can’t Replace Human Career Counsellors

