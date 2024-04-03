J-K: Gangster Shot Dead in Encounter with Police, Injured Officer Dies during Treatment

Jammu: In a dramatic sequence of events, a gangster and a Police Sub Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed while a Special Police Officer was injured after an encounter broke out between criminals and the security forces within the premises of Government Medical College Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said on Wednesday April 3.

The encounter took place during the intervening night of April 2 and 3.

In a statement issued in this regard, a police spokesperson on Tuesday said, “Today at about 2235 hrs, firing incident occurred between Police and gangsters in GMC Kathua as a result one PSI Deepak Sharma got injured and 01 gangster died in shootout”.

In another statement on Wednesday morning, the police spokesperson said, “PSI Deepak Sharma who received head injuries , SPO Anil Kumar was also injured during firing incident and one Gangster died in shootout at GMC Kathua. The Injured PSI Deepak Sharma shifted to Amandeep Hospital, Pathankot where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment today”.

PSI Deepak Sharma PID No. EXJ/196480, who was in his early 30s, son of Jyoti Parkash is the resident of Sangoor Near Railway Station Udhampur.

According to local inputs, on Tuesday night, based on a tip off, a police party from Ramgarh started chasing a notorious faction of gangsters-Shunno group-led by one Vasudev and on noticing the same, the gangsters moved their vehicle into the premises of the Government Medical College Kathua at around 22:45 hours of April 2.

As the police team followed the gangsters inside the GMC, the latter opened fire at the police party, injuring a Sub-Inspector (probationer), Deepak Sharma, and an SPO identified Anil Kumar, sources said. The fire was retaliated which led to the killing of gangster Vasu Dev alias Shanu, they added.

Shanu is said to be a key accused in a murder case (93/2023 U/S 302/148/149/212/120-B IPC 3/4/25 Arms Act) registered at police station Ramgarh Samba, was killed.

Following the encounter, senior police officers including Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua, Dysp Headquarters and SHO Kathua reached the spot at the Medical College for first hand details.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha and the J&K Police Department paid tribute to the slain PSI Deepak Sharma.

“I salute the valour & indomitable courage of PSI Deepak Sharma, who made supreme sacrifice while valiantly fighting & neutralising a most wanted gangster in Kathua. His supreme sacrifice will remain etched in our hearts. Deepest condolences to the family of martyr Deepak Sharma,” LG Sinha said in a post.

“The nation stands in solidarity with the martyr's family and JK Police whose dedication, resilience and courage in battling a variety of challenges and adversaries continue to inspire us. Every drop of blood of our martyr will be avenged and we are committed to create a fear-free JK,” he added.

Hailing the bravery and unwavering courage of PSI Deepak Sharma, who made the ultimate supreme sacrifice while fearlessly confronting and eliminating a wanted gangster in Kathua, the DGP, J&K R.R. Swain in his message said that the supreme sacrifice of PSI Deepak Sharma will forever be remembered by the nation and particularly by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “On behalf of JK Police pariwar and personally DGP J&K has expressed deepest sympathies to the family of martyr Deepak Sharma. "J&K Police stands united in support of the martyr's family, whose commitment and valour will continue to motivate us," the DGP said in his message.