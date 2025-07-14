ETV Bharat / state

Gangster Prasad Pujari Manhandled During Scuffle Between Two Groups In Mumbai Jail

Mumbai: Gangster Prasad Pujari has allegedly been manhandled during a scuffle between two groups of inmates inside the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, officials said on Monday. No one was injured in the incident which took place in the central prison last week, they said. Earlier, the officials said gangster Suresh Pujari was manhandled in the prison.

The police have registered a case against seven persons, including gangster Prasad Pujari, for indulging in the fight, the officials said. The incident occurred on July 6 after a heated argument over an inmate spreading his legs when a prisoner from another group was passing through an area in a barrack, an official said.

As it was creating a hurdle in walking, the prisoner objected, following which the person who had spread his legs abused the former. This led to a scuffle between the two groups, he said. Prasad Pujari, who is lodged in the same barrack, and some of his associates also got involved in the scuffle.

The gangster was allegedly manhandled by four inmates, the official said. Prasad Pujari had tried to intervene but was beaten up by members of the other group, the official said. The gangster and his associates also beat up inmates of the other group, he said. Within a minute of the scuffle, the prison authorities intervened and brought the situation under control, the official said.

Based on a complaint filed by the prison authorities, a case has been registered at the N M Joshi Marg police station against seven persons of both the groups, including Prasad Vitthal Pujari, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 194 (2) (affray), he said. The other six accused have been identified as Lokendra Rawat, Mukesh Nishad, Ayyub Shaikh, Irfan Khan, Shoeb Khan and Siddhesh Bhosle, the official said.