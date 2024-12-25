Gangster-police Gun Battle Keeps Punjab's Tarn Taran Police on Tenterhooks; 3 Held

Tarn Taran: An encounter between police and gangsters that took place late Tuesday night in Chohla Sahib police station area limits of Punjab's Tarn Taran raised an alarm. Police said two gangsters were injured in the encounter. Earlier, the miscreants made ransom demands from an elderly couple. According to police, during the retaliatory action by cops after the miscreants opened fire in the Mand area, two accused received bullet wounds in their legs. They have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The third accomplice has been taken into custody by the police. According to the police, the arrested persons are associates of gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa, who stays abroad and extort money from people.

They also demanded a ransom of Rs one crore from a retired couple, who used to work with the health department. Arrested gangsters have been identified as Kuldeep Singh Laddu, Yadvinder Singh Yada and Prabhjit Singh Judge.

During the firing between the police and the miscreants, Kuldeep Singh Laddu and Yadvinder Singh Yada were hit in their legs by bullets. The injured have been admitted to the hospital by the police, while their accomplice Prabhjit Singh has been taken into custody.

Giving details, DSP of Goindwal Sahib Atul Soni said, “Veer Singh, a resident of Ruriwala, in their written statement to police, said both he and his wife received a ransom call of Rs 1 crore through a phone call on a mobile phone. When the ransom was not paid, they got repeated phone calls. They said callers used to call themselves as associates of Lakhbir Singh Landa. A case was registered and an investigation began.”