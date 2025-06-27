ETV Bharat / state

Gangster Manjit Mahal’s Nephew Shot Dead In Delhi’s Bawana Area; Daughter Injured

New Delhi: In a sensational incident in Delhi's Bawana area on Friday morning, gangster Manjit Mahal's nephew Deepak was shot dead. Deepak's daughter was also injured in the attack. Police suspect that the Nandu gang based in London may be behind the attack. Deepak used to work in share trading after B Tech.

On Friday morning, Deepak went out for a walk with his parents and daughter. When he was walking ahead on the Nangal-Bawana road, bike-borne attackers opened fire. Deepak was hit by about six bullets, while one bullet passed by, touching his daughter's hand. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and started an investigation.

Deepak had no criminal record, but he was the nephew of notorious gangster Manjit Mahal. Police believe that this attack may be a part of a gang war. Different teams have been formed to investigate the matter. Earlier, also Nandu gang had also killed a close aide of Manjeet Mahal.

Police examining the CCTV footage

DCP Hareshwar V Swami said that the matter is being taken seriously and an investigation is being done. Soon, the accused will be traced and arrested. Three teams have been formed in this case, which are searching the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area. Along with this, the family of the deceased is also being questioned.