Lawrence Bishnoi's In-Custody Interviews: High Court Raps Punjab DGP Over His Media Statements

Chandigarh: The in-custody interviews of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi are once again in the headlines. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gursher Singh Sandhu, who was earlier suspended for his alleged involvement in conduct of interview of gangster Lawrence in the custody of Punjab Police, is likely to be dismissed soon from his job.

The government of Punjab reportedly informed the Punjab & Haryana High Court that it has given its recommendations to Punjab Public Service Commission for dismissal of the DSP. Action has been taken on the basis of the SIT report. Gursher Singh, along with 6 other officials, were suspended on October 25.

What did the High Court say about the SSP?

Coming down heavily on the then SSP of Mohali, Viveksheel Soni, the High Court said that he should also face suspension as he was the chief officer of the concerned district. In response, the government prosecutor said that the SIT has not disclosed any role of Soni. The High Court has further questioned the long-term detention of Lawrence in CIA Kharar, citing that this calls for an investigation.

Lawrence's First Interview

It is worth mentioning that Lawrence's first interview was broadcast on March 14, 2023. According to the SIT report, the gangster gave this interview being in the CIA custody. In the interview, Lawrence confessed about his involvement in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Lawrence claimed that Moosewala was involved in gang wars instead of singing. Lawrence further said that Moosewala was involved in the murder of his college friend, Akali leader Vicky Middukhera, because of which he got him killed.

Lawrence's Second Interview

In his second interview, Lawrence reportedly gave evidence of giving an interview from inside the jail. He showed his barracks and said he is not allowed to go out but he has got a mobile phone. Lawrence said mobile phones are thrown inside the jail from outside. On rare occasions, the jail staffers get to know but most of the times they manage to get possession of the mobile phone.

Questions Raised On Punjab Police

After questions were raised on Punjab Police, DGP Gaurav Yadav convened a press conference in which he claimed that the interview was not taken in Bathinda or any jail in Punjab. The DGP then showed two pictures of Lawrence and said – "When Lawrence was brought to Bathinda jail, his hair was shortened and he had no beard or moustache." However, the high court on Monday asked the DGP to explain on what basis he has made such statements in the media.

7 Officers Suspended

It is pertinent to mention that seven officers were held responsible for Lawrence's first interview on October 25, and were subsequently suspended. Those who faced action include DSP Gursher Singh (9th Battalion, Amritsar), DSP Samar Vaneet, Sub-Inspector Reena (CIA, Kharar), Sub-Inspector Jagatpal Jangu (AGTF), Sub-Inspector Shaganjit Singh (AGTF), ASI Mukhtiar Singh and Head Constable Om Prakash.