Gangster Aman Saw Killed In Encounter With police In Jharkhand's Palamu

Ranchi: Notorious gangster Aman Saw was killed in an encounter with police in Palamu on Monday when he was being brought to Jharkhand from Chhattisgarh's Raipur Jail by an ATS team. During his transportation, gang members of Saw attacked the police vehicle with a bomb in Andhari Dhodha between Chainpur and Ramgarh police station in Palamu.
During this time, Saw snatched a cop's rifle and ran away, prompting police to chase him. Aman also fired at the police personnel who also opened fire in retaliation and Aman was killed. A cop was also shot in his leg during the firing. Senior officials of Palamu rushed to the spot and are investigating the matter.
Sahu had been lodged in Raipur jail for the past few months. Jharkhand Police took him on remand for questioning in connection with recent criminal incidents.
Palamu SP Rishma Ramshan said Aman was a menace to the Jharkhand police as 100 cases of crime were registered against him. A large team of Palamu Police is camping in the area and taking stock of the situation. Saw has been accused of firing at a railway construction site on the national highway in Palamu during a theft attempt earlier. Apart from this, he was accused of being involved in many crimes at Balumath area of Latehar.
A resident of Matve village in Ranchi’s Burmu police station area, Sahu was linked to the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Previously imprisoned in Jharkhand’s Saraikela jail, he was transferred to Raipur on a production warrant issued by Chhattisgarh Police on October 14, 2024.
Sahu was convicted in two cases -- sentenced to six years in a criminal case in Ramgarh and three years in another case in Latehar. His gang recently claimed responsibility for a firing incident targeting coal transporter Bipin Mishra in Ranchi, with his key aide Mayank Singh posting about it on social media.
Authorities also suspected Saw’s gang's involvement in the recent murder of NTPC deputy general manager (Dispatch) Kumar Gaurav in Hazaribagh. Police sought his questioning in both cases. On Monday, DGP Anurag Gupta had claimed that many of the recent incidents in Jharkhand are being orchestrated from inside the prisons.