Gangster Aman Saw Killed In Encounter With Police In Jharkhand's Palamu

Ranchi: Notorious gangster Aman Saw was killed in an encounter with police in Palamu on Monday when he was being brought to Jharkhand from Chhattisgarh's Raipur Jail by an ATS team. During his transportation, gang members of Saw attacked the police vehicle with a bomb in Andhari Dhodha between Chainpur and Ramgarh police station in Palamu.

During this time, Saw snatched a cop's rifle and ran away, prompting police to chase him. Aman also fired at the police personnel who also opened fire in retaliation and Aman was killed. A cop was also shot in his leg during the firing. Senior officials of Palamu rushed to the spot and are investigating the matter.

Sahu had been lodged in Raipur jail for the past few months. Jharkhand Police took him on remand for questioning in connection with recent criminal incidents.

Palamu SP Rishma Ramshan said Aman was a menace to the Jharkhand police as 100 cases of crime were registered against him. A large team of Palamu Police is camping in the area and taking stock of the situation. Saw has been accused of firing at a railway construction site on the national highway in Palamu during a theft attempt earlier. Apart from this, he was accused of being involved in many crimes at Balumath area of ​​Latehar.