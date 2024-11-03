ETV Bharat / state

Gangotri, Yamunotri Dhams Record Over 15 Lakh Footfalls This Year

Devotees arrive to offer prayers at the Gangotri Dham ( IANS )

Uttarkashi: Out of the four Dhams, the centre of faith of crores of Hindus, the doors of three Dhams — Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath — have been closed to the believers. Badrinath Dham will be closed from November 17.

More than 15.3 lakh devotees visited Gangotri and Yamunotri this year, a little less than last year's 16.4 lakh.

Gangotri Dham opened to visitors on May 10 and 8,15,273 footfalls including 4,76,778 men, 3,24,973 women and 13,522 children were counted till November 2.

Likewise, the figure stands at 7,14,755 including 3,82,538 men, 3,16,719 women and 15,498 children from the May 10 to November 2 period.

Both the holy places saw a 1.1 lakh decline in pilgrims count from the previous year.