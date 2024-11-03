Gangotri, Yamunotri Dhams Record Over 15 Lakh Footfalls This Year

Uttarkashi: Out of the four Dhams, the centre of faith of crores of Hindus, the doors of three Dhams — Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath — have been closed to the believers. Badrinath Dham will be closed from November 17.
More than 15.3 lakh devotees visited Gangotri and Yamunotri this year, a little less than last year's 16.4 lakh.
Gangotri Dham opened to visitors on May 10 and 8,15,273 footfalls including 4,76,778 men, 3,24,973 women and 13,522 children were counted till November 2.
Likewise, the figure stands at 7,14,755 including 3,82,538 men, 3,16,719 women and 15,498 children from the May 10 to November 2 period.
Both the holy places saw a 1.1 lakh decline in pilgrims count from the previous year.
Last year, the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams were opened on April 22 and closed on November 14 and November 15 respectively, this being open for 207 and 208 days respectively. This year the duration has come down to 177 and 178 days for the Dhams respectively.
The devotees can have darshan of the deities at their winter abodes in Mukhaba (Mukhimath) and Kharsali village (Khushimath).
Recently, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani paid a visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams. He was welcomed by all the officials including Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) President Ajendra Ajay. There he performed worship followed by a Veda chanting. He also visited the Mata Lakshmi temple on the premises.
BKTC President said Ambani, who pays annual visits to the holy places, donated Rs 5 crore. He also agreed to a photograph with BKTC officials and fans at the Singh Dwar. The idol of Lord Badri Narayan, Uddhav, goes to the Yoga Dhyan Temple of Pandukeshwar on his vehicle Garuda and the holy throne of Shankaracharya and the chief priest Rawal are shifted to the Narsingh Temple of Joshimath.
It's worth noting that following Badrinath, Ambani reached Kedarnath Dham for a darshan at 10.45 am, where he performed Rudrabhishek and worship.
Also Read: