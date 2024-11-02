ETV Bharat / state

Gangotri Dham Closes Doors To Devotees For Winter

Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples will be closed for pilgrims from November 3. The winter thrown of Lord Kedar will be shifted to Ukhimath for darshan.

A file photo of Gangotri Dham
A file photo of Gangotri Dham (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 44 seconds ago

Dehradun: The Gangotri Dham will close its doors to the devotees at 12.14 pm on Saturday for the winter. Following the winter closure, the deity will be shifted to its winter abode in Mukhba after a Doli Yatra by the devotees and temple administration.

Similarly, Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples will also be closed for darshan from November 3, the day of the Bhai Dooj festival. The winter thrown of Lord Kedar will be shifted to Ukhimath for six months where devotees can have darshan.

Badrinath will be inaccessible to visitors from November 17 while Kedar Madmaheshwar will close down from November 20.

The famous Char Dham Yatra started on October 10 when the gates of Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath Dhams were thrown open to the pilgrims. The yatra has entered its final stages with a lot of enthusiasm among the devotees who are racing against time to reach Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams for the last glimpse before winter.

Recently, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani paid a visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams. He was welcomed by all the officials including Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) President Ajendra Ajay. There he performed worship followed by a Veda chanting. He also visited the Mata Lakshmi temple on the premises.

BKTC President said Ambani, who pays annual visits to the holy places, donated Rs 5 crore. He also agreed to a photograph with BKTC officials and fans at the Singh Dwar. The idol of Lord Badri Narayan, Uddhav, goes to the Yoga Dhyan Temple of Pandukeshwar on his vehicle Garuda and the holy throne of Shankaracharya and the chief priest Rawal are shifted to the Narsingh Temple of Joshimath.

It's worth noting that following Badrinath, Ambani reached Kedarnath Dham for a darshan at 10.45 am, where he performed Rudrabhishek and worship.

Also Read:

  1. Explained: Why Char Dham Yatra Records Lower Pilgrim Turnout? 42 Lakh Footfall Till Now
  2. Now, SOP Issued On Prasad Preparation At Badrinath, Kedarnath Temples

Dehradun: The Gangotri Dham will close its doors to the devotees at 12.14 pm on Saturday for the winter. Following the winter closure, the deity will be shifted to its winter abode in Mukhba after a Doli Yatra by the devotees and temple administration.

Similarly, Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples will also be closed for darshan from November 3, the day of the Bhai Dooj festival. The winter thrown of Lord Kedar will be shifted to Ukhimath for six months where devotees can have darshan.

Badrinath will be inaccessible to visitors from November 17 while Kedar Madmaheshwar will close down from November 20.

The famous Char Dham Yatra started on October 10 when the gates of Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath Dhams were thrown open to the pilgrims. The yatra has entered its final stages with a lot of enthusiasm among the devotees who are racing against time to reach Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams for the last glimpse before winter.

Recently, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani paid a visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams. He was welcomed by all the officials including Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) President Ajendra Ajay. There he performed worship followed by a Veda chanting. He also visited the Mata Lakshmi temple on the premises.

BKTC President said Ambani, who pays annual visits to the holy places, donated Rs 5 crore. He also agreed to a photograph with BKTC officials and fans at the Singh Dwar. The idol of Lord Badri Narayan, Uddhav, goes to the Yoga Dhyan Temple of Pandukeshwar on his vehicle Garuda and the holy throne of Shankaracharya and the chief priest Rawal are shifted to the Narsingh Temple of Joshimath.

It's worth noting that following Badrinath, Ambani reached Kedarnath Dham for a darshan at 10.45 am, where he performed Rudrabhishek and worship.

Also Read:

  1. Explained: Why Char Dham Yatra Records Lower Pilgrim Turnout? 42 Lakh Footfall Till Now
  2. Now, SOP Issued On Prasad Preparation At Badrinath, Kedarnath Temples

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHAR DHAM YATRAKEDARNATH TEMPLEBADRINATH TEMPLEUTTARAKHAND TOURISMGANGOTRAI DHAM WINTER CLOSURE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.