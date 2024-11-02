Gangotri Dham Closes Doors To Devotees For Winter

Dehradun: The Gangotri Dham will close its doors to the devotees at 12.14 pm on Saturday for the winter. Following the winter closure, the deity will be shifted to its winter abode in Mukhba after a Doli Yatra by the devotees and temple administration.
Similarly, Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples will also be closed for darshan from November 3, the day of the Bhai Dooj festival. The winter thrown of Lord Kedar will be shifted to Ukhimath for six months where devotees can have darshan.
Badrinath will be inaccessible to visitors from November 17 while Kedar Madmaheshwar will close down from November 20.
The famous Char Dham Yatra started on October 10 when the gates of Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath Dhams were thrown open to the pilgrims. The yatra has entered its final stages with a lot of enthusiasm among the devotees who are racing against time to reach Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams for the last glimpse before winter.
Recently, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani paid a visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams. He was welcomed by all the officials including Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) President Ajendra Ajay. There he performed worship followed by a Veda chanting. He also visited the Mata Lakshmi temple on the premises.
BKTC President said Ambani, who pays annual visits to the holy places, donated Rs 5 crore. He also agreed to a photograph with BKTC officials and fans at the Singh Dwar. The idol of Lord Badri Narayan, Uddhav, goes to the Yoga Dhyan Temple of Pandukeshwar on his vehicle Garuda and the holy throne of Shankaracharya and the chief priest Rawal are shifted to the Narsingh Temple of Joshimath.
It's worth noting that following Badrinath, Ambani reached Kedarnath Dham for a darshan at 10.45 am, where he performed Rudrabhishek and worship.
