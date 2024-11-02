ETV Bharat / state

Gangotri Dham Closes Doors To Devotees For Winter

Dehradun: The Gangotri Dham will close its doors to the devotees at 12.14 pm on Saturday for the winter. Following the winter closure, the deity will be shifted to its winter abode in Mukhba after a Doli Yatra by the devotees and temple administration.

Similarly, Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples will also be closed for darshan from November 3, the day of the Bhai Dooj festival. The winter thrown of Lord Kedar will be shifted to Ukhimath for six months where devotees can have darshan.

Badrinath will be inaccessible to visitors from November 17 while Kedar Madmaheshwar will close down from November 20.

The famous Char Dham Yatra started on October 10 when the gates of Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath Dhams were thrown open to the pilgrims. The yatra has entered its final stages with a lot of enthusiasm among the devotees who are racing against time to reach Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams for the last glimpse before winter.