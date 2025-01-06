Gangasagar Mela 2025: Special Drones To Deliver Food, Essential Items To Stranded Pilgrims

Gangasagar: Preparations are in full swing for the Gangasagar pilgrimage, which will be held from January 10 to 17 in Sagar Island in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

For the first time, drones will assist pilgrims. Special drones will be deployed to deliver food, water and essential items to the stranded pilgrims. Multiple drones will be operated to help the devotees, officials said.

Crossing the Muriganga river, connecting Kakdwip and Sagar Island, has been a long-standing concern for pilgrims as they get stuck for hours during the low tide. At such times, the administration has to work very hard to provide water, food and emergency services to the stranded pilgrims. Now, the Gangasagar administration will deploy special drones to drop food packets and other essential items in such situations.

So long drones have been used at the Gangasagar Mela for surveillance and around 20 drones are deployed every year. "This time, the administration plans to deploy a total of 25 drones and special drones will be used for helping stranded pilgrims. This apart, drones will also be used for various other purposes," District Magistrate Sumit Gupta said.

The DM said, "This year, vessel services will be operational for 18 to 20 hours for the convenience of pilgrims. Vessels often face lot of problems due to fog. This time, 'anti-fog lights' will be installed to solve this problem. This apart, there will be special drones to deliver essential goods to the pilgrims."

He further said that a 'buffer zone' has been created from Babughat to Kachuberia, which will provide drinking water and medical facilities to pilgrims. There will be 21 jetties, nine state-of-the-art barges and 35 vessels for the convenience of pilgrims and visitors.

In the past few years, an average of 60 to 70 lakh pilgrims have gathered at the Gangasagar Mela. Last year, the turnout of pilgrims was almost one crore. Since this time, the Maha Kumbh is being held in Prayagraj, it is difficult to estimate the turnout at Gangasagar Mela, officials said.

According to administration sources, 13,000 police personnel will be deployed for security at the fair. In view of concerns over militants, infiltrators and smuggling activities along the India-Bangladesh border, additional precautions are being taken this time.

There will be additional surveillance on both land and water. Teams of Coast Guard and the National Disaster Response Force will be deployed at the fair. An overall surveillance will be carried out through drones and there will be patrolling along the Muriganga river, officials added.