Physically Challenged Girl Living With Naga Sadhus, Dreams To Become IAS Officer

Gangasagar: Ahead of Gangasagar Mela, pilgrims and spiritual leaders have started heading towards Sagardwip in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. The mela serves as a divine reunion of Naga Sadhus, who emerge after years of penance to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal.

The Naga Sadhus have settled close to the main temple. In one such camp is Rajeshwari, a 19-year-old girl, who dreams to become an IAS officer. Staying with the ascetics since she was only 13 months old, Rajeshwari suffered a spinal cord injury following a road accident. Likewise the sadhus and sadhvis, she too performs meditation and penance but dreams to serve the country as a bureaucrat.

When she was only a few months old her parents had abandoned her on roadside. Naga Sadhu, Mahadev Bharati, picked her up and raised her. Since childhood, she loved to study. However, a road accident changed her life as she was left bedridden. Due to her spinal cord injury, she cannot even sit up straight. However, her physical disability never stopped her from dreaming.

Despite all her problems, Rajeshwari makes it a point to do two things regularly. First meditation and singing 'bhajans' and second, studying.

Naga Sadhu Mahadev Bharati said he makes a living from the donations given by the devotees. He wants Rajeshwari to recover and be healthy. Keeping her dream alive is a big challenge, he said.

Rajeshwari, who was lying on makeshift bed in the Naga Sadhu's camp, said she is pursing her graduation and wants to become an IAS officer although she knows that fulfilling her dream is an uphill task. "I will try my best and do whatever is needed to crack the exam," she said.

"Rajeshwari has been with me since she was 13 months old. She has faced many adversities in her life but I pray to Kapil Muni that she becomes successful. May her dreams come true," Mahadev Bharati said.