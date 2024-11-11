Ganga Pollution: NGT Directs Uttarakhand Chief Secretary To Conduct Enquiry

Dehradun: Expressing displeasure over the pollution at the origin of the Ganga in Uttarakhand, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the state chief secretary, Radha Raturi, to conduct an enquiry into it. The tribunal was dissatisfied with the presentation of the state.

An ambitious plan, implemented for a long time to clean the Ganga and its tributaries, has failed to yield the expected result. The NGT reacted strongly after it was found that the amount of sewer-borne faecal coliform exceeded the standard limit at Gangotri, from where the Ganga originated.

The flagship Nammi Gange Scheme was announced to clean the Ganga and its tributaries and various projects have been undertaken to check the polluting points. The work of installing sewerage treatment plants (STP) is also afoot. But all these have failed to cut down on the amount of pollutants as the quantity of faecal coliform was found to be 540/100 ml MPN (Most Probable Number) in the samples from the plant at Gangotri. During the hearing of NGT, it came to be known that 50 out of 53 STPs are working in the state, while 63 drains have not been tapped. Due to this, dirty water is flowing into the rivers.

NGT will hear the case on February 13. It has also asked Raturi to investigate the facts present in the affidavit by the state government as the NGT expressed dissatisfaction over many facts.