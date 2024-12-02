'Ganga Jal' Not Fit To Drink In Haridwar, But Can Be Used For Bathing: Uttarakhand PCB

Haridwar: The Ganga river water in Haridwar may not be suitable for drinking but is safe for bathing, reveals the Ganga Pollution Control Board report for the month of November.
According to Rajendra Singh, regional officer of Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board (PCB), Ganga water is examined every month in around eight places around Haridwar along the Uttar Pradesh border. Data has revealed that the quality of Ganga water in Haridwar is 'B' class because the level of soluble wastes (faecal coliform) and dissolved oxygen (biochemical oxygen) is higher than the standard level.
According to the Uttarakhand PCB, the coliform found in the Ganges is up to 120 MPN, which means that the water is suitable for bathing but unfit for direct drinking. Also, investigations have revealed that pollution level has decreased significantly over the last five years.
Singh said that five years ago, the amount of harmful chemicals and microorganisms found in Ganga river were much higher, resulting which, Ganga water had gone into 'C' class. Thus, Ganga water was unfit for both bathing and drinking.
The regional officer said that his team is constantly engaged in undertaking efforts to de-pollute the Ganga. Among the places from were samples were collected in Haridwar include Harki Pauri, Sapta Rishi, Ranjitpur and Sultanpur areas.
Read more