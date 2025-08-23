Haridwar's Ganga Aarti Makes It To Oxford Book Of World Records

Haridwar: The Ganga Aarti performed by Sri Ganga Sabha at Haridwar has made it to the Oxford Book of World Records.

Sri Ganga Sabha, an organization of priests from Haridwar, has been performing the Ganga Aarti at Haridwar since 1916. Pandit Suresh Mishra, India representative and custodian of Oxford Book of World Records, presented the honor to Sri Ganga Sabha President Pandit Nitin Gautam and General Secretary Pandit Tanmay Vashishta and other dignitaries at the Ganga Sabha head office located in Brahm Kund campus in Har Ki Paudi, Haridwar. A certificate was presented to Sri Ganga Sabha on the occasion.

Members of Sri Ganga Sabha at the organization's office at Haridwar (ETV Bharat)

Pt Mishra said representatives of Sri Ganga Sabha will be invited to a grand function to be held at the London office of Oxford Book of World Records next year where the organisation will be formally honoured. "The Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Paudi is being held since 1916 and was conducted uninterruptedly even during the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

Pt Gautam it is a great achievement for Sri Ganga Sabha and the residents of Haridwar and Uttarakhand. "Ganga Sabha is proud of the achievement. We hope that Ganga Sabha will receive a bigger honour for its work in future," he said.

The Ganga Aarti, held daily at Har Ki Paudi in Haridwar, has been attracting pilgrims and tourists from across the globe. The aarti creates a divine atmosphere amid Vedic chants and lighting of thousands of lamps. It is internationally recognized as one of the grandest and continuously held aartis in the world.

The aarti was started back in 1916 by Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. "Ganga Aarti is not just a religious ritual but the soul of Indian culture. The wonderful spectacle echoing amidst the flame of lamps and the sound of Vedas conveys the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to the world," said Pt Gautam.

Pt Mishra said registration of the Ganga Aarti at Oxford Book of World Records will promote tourism, religious activities and the cultural heritage of Haridwar.