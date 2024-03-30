'Ganga Aarti' at Rishikesh's Parmarth Niketan Listed in World Book of Records

'Ganga Aarti' at Rishikesh's Parmarth Niketan Listed in World Book of Records

President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, said the honour is dedicated to the devotees who come here and people across India. He said that the 'Ganga Aarti' at Parmarth Niketan is being organised daily since it was started in 1997.

Rishikesh: The 'Ganga Aarti' organised at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh has been listed in the World Book of Records.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president and spiritual head of the Parmarth Niketan Ashram, the ritual of 'Ganga Aarti' at Parmarth Niketan Ganga Ghat started in 1997 and is being held here daily for the last 28 years. Many celebrities and politicians across India and abroad come to Rishikesh for witnessing 'Ganga Aarti', he said.

"We are very happy that the 'Ganga Aarti' organised at Parmarth Niketan Ganga Ghat has been listed in the World Book of Records. Lakhs of people participate in it. Parmarth Niketan is fortunate to be named in the World Book of Records. This honour is dedicated to the devotees coming here and the people of the country," he said.

"Rivers are the blood vessels of the earth. The sound of Indian culture resonates in the water of rivers. Rivers are the basis of life and livelihood and provide peace and salvation. This is why we started awareness for importance of water through 'Ganga Aarti'. People from various countries including India join 'Ganga Aarti' online. People participate in the rituals of the 'Ganga Aarti' from their homes with 'aarti' thalis in their hands. People have devotion towards Mother Ganga and it is very important to preserve Ganga," he said.

