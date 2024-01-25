Gang Supplying Weapons to Terrorists in Punjab Busted in Rajasthan

Jodhpur: The arrest of a youth by Punjab's Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in Lohawat area of Phalodi district of Rajasthan has uncovered an entire racket of an arms supplying racket to the radical Babbar Khalistan International (BKI) and other terrorist organisations operating in Punjab, sources said. Sources said that the racket has also been linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Sources said that a joint team of the District Special Team (DST) and Anti-Gangster Task Force of Jodhpur Rural Police arrested a hotel operator identified as Sukhdev Bishnoi under Khedapa police station and seized a pistol from his possession on Wednesday. During his interrogation it was revealed that the hotel operator had supplied 85 weapons to Babbar Khalsa and other terrorist organizations in about a year, an official said.

He said that the accused was arrested by a team of DST-AGTF Rural Police led by in-charge SI Lakharam and Khedapa police station officer Omprakash. Khedapa police station has registered a case under the Arms Act against the accused. Sukhdev son of Kisnaram Bishnoi is originally from Phoolan of Balotra and currently a resident of Nandadi, Jodhpur.

Two cases are registered against him in Bhopalgarh police station, one in Banar police station and one case each in Sadarbanga police station in Naya Shahr district of Punjab and SS Nagar of Punjab. The arrest comes two weeks after teh Punjab's Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested a youth from Phalodi's Lohawat. A 30 caliber China made pistol and eight live cartridges were also recovered from him.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dharmendra Singh Yadav said that the AGTF of Punjab Police had recently raided Lohawat, from where Kailash Khichan, resident of Mulraj Nagar village, was arrested and taken to Punjab, where he was interrogated further. The SP Rural said that accused Khichan had in 2015 confessed to supplying weapons to Punjabi terrorist organizations.

The accused has confessed to have supplied weapons to the Harvinder Rinda Gang. Gang leader Harvinder Rinda lives in Pakistan. His henchman Happy Pasia is based in the USA.