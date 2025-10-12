ETV Bharat / state

Three Held In Connection With 'Gang Rape' Of Medical College Student In Bengal

Paschim Bardhaman: Three persons were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the 'gang rape' of a student of a private medical college in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, police said.

The identities of the three arrested accused were yet to be disclosed by the police. "We have arrested three persons in connection with the case. They are being questioned. This is a very sensitive case and we will give out further details later," a police officer told PTI.

Sources in the police said that the mobile phones of the three accused were also seized. The medical college student hailing from Odisha's Jaleswar was allegedly raped by some men in Durgapur, police said on Saturday. The incident took place outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night when the second-year student went out with one of her friends for dinner.

The girl's parents, who rushed to Durgapur from Odisha, lodged an FIR with the New Township police station. The health condition of the survivor was stated to be "improving" as she is undergoing treatment at the private college and hospital where she was studying, the officer said, adding she has given her statement to the law enforcers.

"The three accused were traced through the mobile phone tower dumping method. More people could be involved in the crime, and searches are underway. We are also trying to find out whether these people were known to the survivor or her friend with whom she had gone outside the college. Her friend's role is also under scrutiny," a police source said.