ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Married Woman 'Gangraped' in Feb, Police File Case in May After Court Rap

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

A woman who was allegedly gang-raped by three people in Uttar Pradesh faced hurdles in getting a case registered against the culprits, with the police only acting after the victim managed to get a court order.
Representational Picture(ETV Bharat)

A woman allegedly gang-raped by three people in UP's Fatehpur had to move from one place to another to get a case registered against the culprits, with police finally taking some action after a court ordered them to do so. While the alleged incident took place in February, the police registered the case on Saturday (May 11).

Fatehpur (UP): A woman who was allegedly gang-raped by three people in Uttar Pradesh faced hurdles in getting a case registered against the culprits, with the police only acting after the victim managed to get a court order.

The victim, who is married, was allegedly gang-raped by her neighbour and his two associates, on the evening of February 18 when she had gone to the cattle shed to collect fodder for animals.

The accused threatened the victim after the incident, forcing her to remain silent for a few weeks before she finally gathered courage and informed her husband.

The family then attempted to file a complaint at the local police station, however, the police kept dillydallying and failed to file an FIR into the case. Tired of getting no response, the victim then submitted an application in court through her advocate, seeking directions to the police to act on the matter.

The court ordered the police to file a case of gangrape against the three accused. City Kotwali in-charge Inspector Rajendra Singh said that on the orders of the court, the case was finally registered on Saturday, May 11.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed a case of land dispute. After investigation, a report of the entire case will be prepared and submitted to the court," he said.

Read More

  1. Chhattisgarh: Girl gangraped while returning home from work in Balod; case registered
  2. 1400 CCTV Cameras Along 45 km Trail: Telangana Police Crack Blind Gangrape-Murder Case; Two Held

TAGGED:

WOMAN GANG RAPED UPUP CRIMEविवाहिता पशु चारा गैंगरेपUTTAR PRADESH CRIME

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.