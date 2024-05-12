Uttar Pradesh: Married Woman 'Gangraped' in Feb, Police File Case in May After Court Rap

Fatehpur (UP): A woman who was allegedly gang-raped by three people in Uttar Pradesh faced hurdles in getting a case registered against the culprits, with the police only acting after the victim managed to get a court order.

The victim, who is married, was allegedly gang-raped by her neighbour and his two associates, on the evening of February 18 when she had gone to the cattle shed to collect fodder for animals.

The accused threatened the victim after the incident, forcing her to remain silent for a few weeks before she finally gathered courage and informed her husband.

The family then attempted to file a complaint at the local police station, however, the police kept dillydallying and failed to file an FIR into the case. Tired of getting no response, the victim then submitted an application in court through her advocate, seeking directions to the police to act on the matter.

The court ordered the police to file a case of gangrape against the three accused. City Kotwali in-charge Inspector Rajendra Singh said that on the orders of the court, the case was finally registered on Saturday, May 11.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed a case of land dispute. After investigation, a report of the entire case will be prepared and submitted to the court," he said.