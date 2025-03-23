Beware Of Autos In Gurugram! Four From Gujarat Arrested, Used To Steal On Pretext Of Giving Lift

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police has busted a gang, which used to steal jewellery from elderly women on the pretext of giving them a lift in autos.

Sources said that both men and women are part of the gang of robbers. The Gurugram Police has apprehended four members of the gang, who hail from Gujarat. The members of the gang used to drive autos, which they had taken to Gurugram from Gujarat and used to commit the crime by offering lifts to elderly women.

An elderly woman had given a complaint to the Civil Lines Police Station about the theft of her jewellery on March 8. The woman in her complaint stated that while she was standing on Jhadsa Road, an auto came and made her sit inside it.

"The auto driver assured me that he would drop me at my home. Two to three men and one woman were already sitting in the auto. They robbed my jewellery," the woman stated in her complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the officials of the Gurugram Police apprehended four members of the gang from sector 29 in the city. The accused have been identified as Rajesh, a resident of Mehadabad village in Nadiad district of Gujarat, Amit alias Gochu, a resident of Moti Boru village in Ahmedabad district, Suraj alias Babba, a resident of Mehadabad village in Nadiad district and Ghanshyam alias Moti Boru village in Ahmedabad district.

Police said that the accused have confessed to the crime and revealed their modus operandi. Police added that the accused have also confessed to several other crimes they have committed.