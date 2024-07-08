Gang Of Thieves Steal Gold, Diamonds, Cash From Villa In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A gang of thieves committed theft in a villa in a gated community under Nagole Police Station limits in Hyderabad on Sunday. Over 30 tolas of gold, diamonds worth Rs 20 lakhs and Rs 1 lakh cash were stolen from a villa.

According to the police, four thieves broke into Golden Leaves Villa in Fathullaguda around 3 am on Sunday. Targeting the locked houses, they first broke the lock of the main door of Villa No. 22 and entered. The valuable property was not found there, so they broke into villa number 89. They stole 30 talas of gold, diamonds worth 20 lakhs and Rs 1 lakh cash from that house and fled the spot.

When the maid came in the morning, she told the neighbours that the main door was open. They immediately informed the owner of the house, Hemalatha Reddy, who was on her way from Tirupati. She came and lodged a complaint with the police. Teams of Crime DCP, LB Nagar ACP, Nagole Inspector, CCS, SOT and IT Cell departments collected evidence with the help of the Clues team. The police are investigating the case based on the CCTV footage.

