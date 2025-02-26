ETV Bharat / state

Gang Of Highway Robbers Posing As Police Commandos Arrested In Kashmir

Srinagar: A gang of robbers who were posing as police commandos to loot truck drivers during nighttime on National highway have been arrested in Kashmir, said a Jammu and Kashmir Police official.

The operation led to the recovery of dummy guns, a vehicle, black uniforms and other incriminating materials used in the crime, he said.

On February 22, a resident of Haryana, Chanchal Singh, son of Sher Singh, complained to Police Station Shalteng that unidentified individuals stopped his vehicle at Maloora, Shalteng, during the night hours. “They robbed him of cash and valuables at gunpoint. Based on this complaint, an FIR (No. 15 U/S 307, 126(2), 3(5)) was registered and an investigation was launched,” said the official.

Police formed multiple teams, conducted an extensive search operation, and arrested four accused from the city. They have been identified as Sahil Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mehraj-u-Din Sheikh, resident of Narakh Budgam, Aqib Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mehraj-u-Din Sheikh, resident of Narkarah Budgam; Arbaz Ahmad Wani son of Hilal Ahmad Wani, resident of SD Colony Batmaloo; and Faisal Ahmad Shah son of Azad Ahmad Shah of Nowhatta in Srinagar.

The investigation led to the seizure of two dummy guns, nine mobile phones, a Swift vehicle, ATM cards, cash and black commando uniforms used in the crime, the Police added.