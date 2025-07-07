Gang of Cyber Cheats Targeting US, Canadian Residents Busted

Durg: A gang with nine members allegedly indulging in cyber fraud has been busted by Durg Police. The gang was running a fake call center to target the residents of the United States of America and Canada and swindle money.

Those arrested include two women and seven men. A dozen laptops and 14 mobile phones have been recovered from them. A team of cyber experts is analyzing the data stored in these devices to unravel various layers of the crime. The Police are trying to find out how many people have been cheated by this gang and whether the members are part of a larger nexus.

“The arrests were made after the Police received a tip-off about a call center being operated from a rented flat in the Smriti Nagar area where the operators were enticing customers in the name of repairing and updating laptops while conveying that the client’s laptop had been damaged by a virus. In this process they were duping the people of their money,” said Durg’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vijay Agrawal.

Based on this tip off the Police raided the premises to nab one manager and eight operators. "During the course of investigations, it was found that the accused had shifted base from Faridabad in Haryana. They used to first send a virus through telegram software to a designated laptop and then charge a sum of 80 to 200 US dollars to eradicate it. The entire transaction was done through telegram software. The money was then distributed through Hawala,” said Agrawal.

He disclosed that the accused are well educated and have degrees in computer applications. He further disclosed that all the accused had come from outside the state.

It was found that the gang was being operated by the mastermind sitting in Faridabad. A sum of Rs 2.55 lakh has also been recovered from those arrested. The SSP did not rule out the possibility of more arrests in the matter. He also stated that the Police are trying to ascertain how many people had been cheated by this gang and when it was operating from the city.