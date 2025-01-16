ETV Bharat / state

Gang Held For Selling Fake Tickets For Darshan At Tirumala

Lakshmipati, a TTD staff, Manikantha and Bhanuprakash of fire department and taxi drivers Shashi and Jagadish, were arrested in fake darshan ticket racket.

Gang Held For Selling Fake Tickets For Darshan At Tirumala
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 12:05 PM IST

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) vigilance officials on Wednesday busted a gang selling fake tickets to devotees for special entry-darshan at Tirumala.

The gang sold fake special entry-darshan tickets to devotees at Rs 300. It targeted devotees from Hyderabad, Proddatur, and Bangalore and collected a total of Rs 19,000 by selling fake tickets.

Lakshmipati, an employee at TTD's ticket counter in the Vaikuntam Queue Complex and private security guards of the fire department, Manikantha and Bhanuprakash, were found involved in preparing counterfeit tickets.

During investigation it was found that the gang operated in collaboration with taxi drivers, Shashi from Tirupati and Jagadish from Chennai, who brought devotees to them for quick darshan facilities. The devotees were provided fake tickets, which were used during entry at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex.

TTD vigilance officials grew suspicious about the operation of this gang and intercepted devotees heading for darshan with fake tickets. They also caught the ticket counter staff who allowed these devotees entry. Upon investigation, the racket was busted and all involved, including the taxi drivers, were apprehended.

Presently, TTD vigilance and Tirumala One Town police station officials are interrogating the accused to collect details about their operation and potential accomplices. Authorities have assured devotees that strict action will be taken against those involved in such fraudulent activities to maintain the sanctity of darshan at Tirumala.

Read more

  1. Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Concert: Rajasthan Police Warn Of Fake Tickets Ahead Of Jaipur Show
  2. Four held for selling fake tickets of Oct 14 India-Pakistan Cricket World Cup match

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) vigilance officials on Wednesday busted a gang selling fake tickets to devotees for special entry-darshan at Tirumala.

The gang sold fake special entry-darshan tickets to devotees at Rs 300. It targeted devotees from Hyderabad, Proddatur, and Bangalore and collected a total of Rs 19,000 by selling fake tickets.

Lakshmipati, an employee at TTD's ticket counter in the Vaikuntam Queue Complex and private security guards of the fire department, Manikantha and Bhanuprakash, were found involved in preparing counterfeit tickets.

During investigation it was found that the gang operated in collaboration with taxi drivers, Shashi from Tirupati and Jagadish from Chennai, who brought devotees to them for quick darshan facilities. The devotees were provided fake tickets, which were used during entry at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex.

TTD vigilance officials grew suspicious about the operation of this gang and intercepted devotees heading for darshan with fake tickets. They also caught the ticket counter staff who allowed these devotees entry. Upon investigation, the racket was busted and all involved, including the taxi drivers, were apprehended.

Presently, TTD vigilance and Tirumala One Town police station officials are interrogating the accused to collect details about their operation and potential accomplices. Authorities have assured devotees that strict action will be taken against those involved in such fraudulent activities to maintain the sanctity of darshan at Tirumala.

Read more

  1. Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Concert: Rajasthan Police Warn Of Fake Tickets Ahead Of Jaipur Show
  2. Four held for selling fake tickets of Oct 14 India-Pakistan Cricket World Cup match

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FAKE DARSHAN TICKETTTDTIRUMALATIRUMALA FAKE TICKET RACKET BUSTED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.