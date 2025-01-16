Gang Held For Selling Fake Tickets For Darshan At Tirumala

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) vigilance officials on Wednesday busted a gang selling fake tickets to devotees for special entry-darshan at Tirumala.

The gang sold fake special entry-darshan tickets to devotees at Rs 300. It targeted devotees from Hyderabad, Proddatur, and Bangalore and collected a total of Rs 19,000 by selling fake tickets.

Lakshmipati, an employee at TTD's ticket counter in the Vaikuntam Queue Complex and private security guards of the fire department, Manikantha and Bhanuprakash, were found involved in preparing counterfeit tickets.

During investigation it was found that the gang operated in collaboration with taxi drivers, Shashi from Tirupati and Jagadish from Chennai, who brought devotees to them for quick darshan facilities. The devotees were provided fake tickets, which were used during entry at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex.

TTD vigilance officials grew suspicious about the operation of this gang and intercepted devotees heading for darshan with fake tickets. They also caught the ticket counter staff who allowed these devotees entry. Upon investigation, the racket was busted and all involved, including the taxi drivers, were apprehended.

Presently, TTD vigilance and Tirumala One Town police station officials are interrogating the accused to collect details about their operation and potential accomplices. Authorities have assured devotees that strict action will be taken against those involved in such fraudulent activities to maintain the sanctity of darshan at Tirumala.