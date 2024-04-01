Racket Forging Passports for Bishnoi-Godara Gangs Busted; Kingpin Nabbed from Uttarakhand

Jaipur: In a major breakthrough in the action against gangsters, the Anti Gangster Task Force of Rajasthan Police Headquarters has busted a gang making fake passports of dreaded gangsters of Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara to help them flee abroad, by arresting the main kingpin of the gang from Uttarakhand, police sources said.

ADG Crime and Anti Gangster Task Force Dinesh MN said that the arrested accused Rahul Sarkar was arrested by a joint team of AGTF Police Headquarters and District Police Bikaner from Uttarakhand-Nepal border.

Sarkar is accused of preparing fake passports for the gangsters of the Rohit Godara and Lawrence Bishnoi gang members and helping them flee abroad by hiding their identity. The arrested accused is being interrogated while further investigation is going on in the case.

Sources said that Police has identified the gangsters who are being helped by the fake passport racket to flee abroad and is also raiding multiple locations in several states to nab such gangsters.

The joint team of the Rajasthan AGTF and Bikaner Police was supervised by DIG Crime and Anti Gangster Task Force Yogesh Yadav and was sent to Uttarakhand to nab the kingpin under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police Vidya Prakash.

The vicious criminal was already being monitored by AGTF, in connection with which raids were conducted in the states of Delhi and Uttarakhand.

Following his arrest, a case has been registered by Bikaner Police in which investigation is going on. ADG Dinesh MN hailed the bravery and team work of Police Inspectors Ravindra Pratap Singh and Sunil Kumar in the breakthrough. Both these officers had played a special role in arresting the main culprits of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case from Chandigarh.