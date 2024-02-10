Gang Cheating in CSIR Exams Busted in Uttarakhand; Four Arrested

Doiwala: Uttarakhand Police has claimed to have busted a gang involved in cheating in the written examination for the posts of SO and ASO conducted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), at the examination center in Rajpur and Doiwala areas of the state. Police have arrested four accused in the case while two others are absconding.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dehradun Ajay Singh while divulging further details into the case, said that on the basis of inputs received by Doon Police about cheating in the exam, raids were conducted at the exam centers in Rajpur and Doiwala. The raiding police team found leased lines surreptitiously connected in a separate room from the server room of the main lab in both the examination centers, Singh said.

He said that the lease lines were installed by the cheating mafia in connivance with the administrators of the institute to allow the candidates to cheat in the examination. The examination for the posts of SO and ASO is being conducted by the CSIR under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

SP Singh said that through leased lines, cheating mafias were gaining access to the online examination, solving the exam questions and making their answers available to the candidates. Four accused, who were helping the candidates to cheat, have been arrested by the police from both the examination centers, Singh said. During their interrogation, names of two other accused have surfaced, he said, adding efforts are being made to arrest them.

A case has already been registered against the arrested main accused Ankit in Delhi Crime Branch. Police recovered copying equipment from the spot. The case has been registered on the basis of the complaint given by Sub Inspector Shoaib Ali at Rajpur police station and on the basis of the complaint by Senior Sub Inspector Deepak Rawat at Kotwali Doiwala.

Police said that during interrogation, arrested accused Ankit Dhiman told Police that Mohit and Deepak run the said center. The administrators take money from the candidates and hack the system and get the paper solved by someone else, said police. The arrested accused have been identified as Sandeep son of Brijveer Singh, resident of village Sohajani in district Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh, Ankit Dhiman son of Omprakash, resident of Jeevana, police station Mansoorpur, also in district Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Ashish Bahuguna, son of Nathilal Bahuguna, resident of Palm City, Patel Nagar, Dehradun and Arjun alias Monu, son of Jagraj, resident of village Bhawar, Sonipat in Haryana.

Mohit and Deepak, accused of copying, are absconding in the case.