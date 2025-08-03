ETV Bharat / state

Seven Arrested With Demonetised Notes Valued At Rs 78 Lakh In Gujarat's Vadodara

Vadodara: Officials from the Panigate Police Station in Vadodara of Gujarat on Saturday arrested seven individuals attempting to sell scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes valued at over Rs 78 lakh, nearly eight years after demonetisation, in the Waghodiya Road area of the city.

The Local Crime Branch Zone-3 team of the police, acting on information, seized 10,540 notes worth Rs 78,40,500 from a gang of seven people moving around in vehicles. Police have also seized goods worth ₹6,08,000, including 6 mobile phones, a car and a rickshaw from the accused.

According to Abhishek Gupta, Vadodara DCP, " We had tracked the gang based on specific information. The accused were caught while having breakfast. In the second phase of the investigation, we are thoroughly examining the origin and destination of these notes".