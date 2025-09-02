MHRC Issues Notice To Maharashtra Govt Over 'VVIP Darshan' At Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has served notices to senior officials of the state administration and the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal here over alleged creation of separate queues for VIPs and VVIPs for darshan during Ganeshotsav. This move comes following a complaint that special treatment is being given to VIPs and VVIPs visiting the Ganesh pandal, allegedly violating the fundamental rights of common devotees.

The notices were issued to the state Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Mumbai Police Commissioner and Mumbai Municipal Commissioner. The Commission has also directed the chairman and secretary of the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal to submit a clarification on the issue.

As per the complaint filed by Mumbai-based lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Kumar Mishra, separate queues have been created for VIPs and VVIPs, which amounts to "discrimination against common citizens". The matter was heard on Monday before the MHRC Chairman Justice Anant Badar, who directed all respondents to investigate in detail and file their responses within six weeks.

According to the petitioners, Ganeshotsav is a public festival where access to the deity should be equal for all devotees. They argued that while common citizens wait for hours in long queues, VIPs are allowed effortless entry for Ganpati darshan. The complaint further pointed out that a huge number of crowd at Lalbaugcha Raja during the 10-day festival is forced to pass through extremely narrow spaces, raising safety concerns. Further, they warned of a possible stampede allegedly due to poor crowd management and a lack of planning.

Allegations were also raised regarding inappropriate behaviour by mandal workers and private security guards towards women and differently-abled devotees, which, the petition claims, amounts to a violation of human rights. Citing all concerns, the petitioners have demanded deployment of trained security personnel to ensure better safety and fair treatment of all visitors.

The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for October 7.