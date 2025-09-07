ETV Bharat / state

Ganesh Visarjan Turns Tragic: Man Electrocuted To Dead, Five Others Injured At Mumbai's Sakinaka

Mumbai: A man died of electrocution while five other devotees were injured after a trolley came in contact with a high-tension wire in Mumbai's Sakinaka area during a Ganesh Visarjan procession on Saturday.

The 36-year-old man lost his life while undergoing treatment, while five others were seriously injured, police said. The incident occurred around 1 am near S J Studio on Khairani Road during the immersion procession of Shri Gajanan Mitra Mandal, police officials said.

The trolley brushed against a small wire hanging from an 11,000-volt high-tension line of Tata Power, triggering the electrocution, they said. The deceased was identified as Binu Shivkumar. The injured, including Tushar Gupta (18), Dharamraj Gupta (43), Aarush Gupta (12), Shambhu Kami (20), and Karan Kanojia (14), are being treated at a nearby hospital.

Local Yash Patil said that a loose wire hanging from the power line came in contact with the trolley, causing the current to pass through it. "There have been three to four similar deaths in the past due to such wires in Sakinaka. People here live in constant fear," he said.