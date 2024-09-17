ETV Bharat / state

Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Devotees Bid Farewell To Ganpati Amid Traditional Festivities In Pune

Pune (Maharashtra): On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, processions for the immersion of Lord Ganesha were taken out across Pune today amid enthusiasm of the devotees and tight security arrangements.

Residents bade a tearful adieu as drums, cymbals and clarinets resonated the air. The main procession in Pune took off from the Lokmanya Tilak statue at Mahatma Phule Mandai, where floral tributes were offered to the statue of Lokmanya Tilak and aarti was performed before all the five Maanache Ganpati mandals including Kasba Ganpati mandal, Sri Tambadi Jogeshwari Ganapati mandal, Guruji Talim mandal, Tulsibaug Ganpati mandal and Kesariwada Ganeshotsav mandal.

To begin with, Bappa was given a farewell through the playing of shankhanad by around 500 artists led by Pune's Keshav Shankhanad team. Devotees and tourists from across the country have thronged to witness the 10-day Ganeshotsav in Pune.

The main procession was inaugurated by deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from Lokmanya Tilak statue at Mahatma Phule Mandai. On the occasion, floral tributes were paid to Lokmanya Tilak's statue and aarti was performed before Shri Kasba Ganapati Bappa.

The procession of Shri Kasba Ganpati Mandal left in a silver palanquin. The procession had Sanai by Gaikwad brothers and Choughda by Devalkar brothers, Nagarkhana, Prabhat band, Kamayani Prashala, Bank of India troupe. The palanquin was halted at the squares for devotees to have Bappa's darshan.

The second Maanache, Sri Tambadi Jogeshwari Ganapati, procession also left in a silver palanquin. Here, devotees participated in traditional dresses. Satish Adhaav's Nagara Vadan, New Gandharva Brass Band, Samarth Pratishthan, Taal, Shivamudra Dhol-Tasha Team took part in the procession.

This year, there is a Shiv Rajyabhishek Rath and devotees can be seen crowding here to have Bappa's darshan.