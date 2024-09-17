Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Devotees Bid Farewell To Ganpati Amid Traditional Festivities In Pune

Pune (Maharashtra): On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, processions for the immersion of Lord Ganesha were taken out across Pune today amid enthusiasm of the devotees and tight security arrangements.
Residents bade a tearful adieu as drums, cymbals and clarinets resonated the air. The main procession in Pune took off from the Lokmanya Tilak statue at Mahatma Phule Mandai, where floral tributes were offered to the statue of Lokmanya Tilak and aarti was performed before all the five Maanache Ganpati mandals including Kasba Ganpati mandal, Sri Tambadi Jogeshwari Ganapati mandal, Guruji Talim mandal, Tulsibaug Ganpati mandal and Kesariwada Ganeshotsav mandal.
To begin with, Bappa was given a farewell through the playing of shankhanad by around 500 artists led by Pune's Keshav Shankhanad team. Devotees and tourists from across the country have thronged to witness the 10-day Ganeshotsav in Pune.
The main procession was inaugurated by deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from Lokmanya Tilak statue at Mahatma Phule Mandai. On the occasion, floral tributes were paid to Lokmanya Tilak's statue and aarti was performed before Shri Kasba Ganapati Bappa.
The procession of Shri Kasba Ganpati Mandal left in a silver palanquin. The procession had Sanai by Gaikwad brothers and Choughda by Devalkar brothers, Nagarkhana, Prabhat band, Kamayani Prashala, Bank of India troupe. The palanquin was halted at the squares for devotees to have Bappa's darshan.
The second Maanache, Sri Tambadi Jogeshwari Ganapati, procession also left in a silver palanquin. Here, devotees participated in traditional dresses. Satish Adhaav's Nagara Vadan, New Gandharva Brass Band, Samarth Pratishthan, Taal, Shivamudra Dhol-Tasha Team took part in the procession.
This year, there is a Shiv Rajyabhishek Rath and devotees can be seen crowding here to have Bappa's darshan.
The third Maanache, Guruji Talim Mandal idol of Ganesh was enshrined in an attractive floral sun chariot made by Swapnil and Subhash Sarpale. Jayant Nagarkar's Nagaravadan, Ashwaraj Brass Band along with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Sainik School performed here along with Nadbrahm, Nadbrahm Trust and Garjana Dholtasha.
The special thing this year is that the Shikhandi band of people belonging to the third gender, which was started in the state for the first time, is playing the music and the band has been getting a huge support from the devotees.
The fourth Maanache, Tulshibagh Ganpati Mandal procession left in Jagannath Rath of Puri. Lonkar brothers Nagara, Swa-Rupvardhini, Gajalakshmi, and Dholtasha troupe participated in the procession. Shrina's chariot is pulled by the workers themselves.
Fifth Maanache, Kesariwada Ganeshotsav mandal idol was enshrined in a palanquin and the procession started from the chariot. In the procession, Bidve brothers' nagara, Shivamudra, Sriram and Avartan dhol-tasha bands performed. The main attraction of the procession is the Mauli Rath with the magnificent idol of Vitthala.
The special thing this year is that history scholar Mohan Shete is dressed as Lokmanya Tilak, which has drawn immense appreciation from the devotees.
Read more
Ganesh Visarjan 2024: India Bids Goodbye To Bappa After 10-day Utsav