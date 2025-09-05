ETV Bharat / state

Ganesh Laddu Fetches Over Rs 51 Lakh In Hyderabad's My Home Bhuja Apartments

The laddu was bagged by Kondapalli Ganesh, a real estate businessman from Yellandu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The festive spirit of Vinayaka Chavithi soared high in Rayadurgam’s My Home Bhuja Apartments as the much-awaited auction of the Ganesh laddu concluded with a record price of Rs 51,07,777
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 5, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST

Hyderabad: The festive spirit of Vinayaka Chavithi soared high in Rayadurgam’s My Home Bhuja Apartments as the much-awaited auction of the Ganesh laddu concluded with a record price of Rs 51,07,777.

The annual event drew the attention of residents and outsiders alike, with 12 enthusiastic bidders participating in the spirited auction held at the apartment’s club house.

The laddu was bagged by Kondapalli Ganesh, a real estate businessman from Yellandu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. This victory carried special significance, as Kondapalli had also won the auction last year, when he had secured the laddu for Rs 29.5 lakh. His continued devotion and determination to bring home the blessed laddu drew applause from fellow devotees.

The tradition of auctioning Ganesh laddus has been deeply rooted in Telugu states, with many communities considering it a means to spread blessings and prosperity. Winning the laddu is believed to bring divine grace, good fortune, and success to the household for the coming year. At My Home Bhuja too, the practice has now become a highlight of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Apartment Association President Nadimpalli Nani Raju explained the objective behind the auction. He said the entire amount raised through the bidding is deposited in the bank, and the interest earned is used to fund Vinayaka Chavithi programmes and other community celebrations the following year. “This way, the devotion of the residents translates into a sustainable tradition that strengthens both faith and unity,” he added.

Residents expressed pride that their apartment complex has become a hub for one of the most sought-after Ganesh laddu auctions in Hyderabad. The lively competition and the record price fetched this year showed the growing enthusiasm around the event.

The laddu, prepared with great devotion and offered to Lord Vinayaka before the auction, symbolizes not just a sweet delicacy but also collective devotion, community bonding, and cultural pride.

