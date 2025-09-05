Ganesh Laddu Fetches Over Rs 51 Lakh In Hyderabad's My Home Bhuja Apartments

ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: The festive spirit of Vinayaka Chavithi soared high in Rayadurgam’s My Home Bhuja Apartments as the much-awaited auction of the Ganesh laddu concluded with a record price of Rs 51,07,777.

The annual event drew the attention of residents and outsiders alike, with 12 enthusiastic bidders participating in the spirited auction held at the apartment’s club house.

The laddu was bagged by Kondapalli Ganesh, a real estate businessman from Yellandu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. This victory carried special significance, as Kondapalli had also won the auction last year, when he had secured the laddu for Rs 29.5 lakh. His continued devotion and determination to bring home the blessed laddu drew applause from fellow devotees.

The tradition of auctioning Ganesh laddus has been deeply rooted in Telugu states, with many communities considering it a means to spread blessings and prosperity. Winning the laddu is believed to bring divine grace, good fortune, and success to the household for the coming year. At My Home Bhuja too, the practice has now become a highlight of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.