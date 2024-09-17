ETV Bharat / state

Ganesh Laddu Auctioned For Whopping ₹1.87 crore in Bandlaguda's Keerthi Richmond Villas

Since its inception in 1994, the Keerthi Richmond Villas laddu evolved into becoming the most expensive in the state’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. This year's festive offering of laddu being sold at ₹1,87,36,500 or ₹1.87 crore marks an increase of ₹61 lakh from 2023’s price, where the laddu was auctioned for ₹1.26 crore.

A Ganesh laddu from Keerthi Richmond Villas of Bandlaguda ceded its title as the most expensive laddu in Telangana by fetching a record ₹1.87 crore in the auction held on Monday, September 16.
With passing years, the Keerthi Richmond Villas laddu has evolved into the most expensive in Telangana’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: A Ganesh laddu from Keerthi Richmond Villas of Bandlaguda ceded its title as the most expensive laddu in Telangana by fetching a record ₹1.87 crore in the auction held on Monday, September 16. This auction, held as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, underscores the significant value placed on religious offerings and the blend of tradition.

Intense bidding competition during the auction pushed the final price to a new high. This marks an increase of ₹61 lakh from 2023’s price, where the laddu was auctioned for ₹1.26 crore. The organisers have not yet revealed the buyer’s name.

The money raised is used for multiple developmental projects to uplift the socio-economic conditions of the state. Last year, the trust, in a statement had said: "Six years ago when we raised ₹ 2 lakh, we used the funds to pay the school fees of our house helps children. The pool has now grown 60 times the number, which we will use for similar welfare activities."

Since its inception in 1994 by the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi, the custom of auctioning off the Balapur Ganesh laddu has evolved into an annual event. With a bid of ₹450, farmer Kolan Mohan Reddy won the laddu in the first auction.

With passing years, the Keerthi Richmond Villas laddu has evolved into the most expensive in Telangana’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In 2022, the laddu was auctioned at ₹60 lakh.

Currently, bidding enthusiasts are keeping a watch on the Balapur Ganesh laddu auction, scheduled for Tuesday, September 17, at 9 AM. Last year, Dasari Dayanand Reddy, a Turkyayamjal village resident, bought this laddu for ₹27 lakh. Another significant festival highlight is the Balapur auction, where there are high hopes for this year's sale.

