Pune: ‘Lotus Necklace’ Worth Rs 1.05 Crore Offered To Dagdusheth Ganapati By PNG Jewellers

Pune: The Ganesh Jayanti 2025 is being celebrated with pomp and fervour at the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple here in Pune. On this occasion, a grand ten-strand ‘Lotus Necklace’ has been offered to the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Trust by the PNG Jewellers. The cost of this necklace is put at Rs 1 crore 5 lakh.

As part of this, puja and aarti were performed at the temple by Dr. Saurabh Gadgil and family along with the office bearers of the trust. This necklace weighing one kilogram is studded with more than 400 gemstones. This ‘Lotus Necklace’ is an excellent example of the making of the gold jewellery inspired by the holy lotus. Many spiritual symbols have also been embedded in it.

‘Lotus Necklace’ Offered To Dagdusheth Ganapati, Pune. (ETV Bharat)

The bright lotus in the middle of this necklace is a symbol of purity and is flanked by two peacocks. The peacock is a symbol of divine splendor and prosperity. The eight strands of the necklace are designed like Rudraksha beads, symbolizing spiritual protection and balance.

Dark red gems in the shape of Ganpati Bappa's favorite modak have been included to give this necklace a unique touch of devotion. This unique piece of jewellery was crafted by 20 skilled craftsmen over a period of 25 days, said Dr. Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman and Managing Director of the PNG Jewelers.