Ganesh Immersion Procession Turns Fatal For Six In Andhra Pradesh, Several Injured

Bhimavaram: Six persons lost their lives during Lord Ganesh immersion processions in West Godavari and Alluri Seetharamaraju districts of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.
In Narasapuram mandal’s Toorutthallu village of West Godavari district, a tractor mishap claimed the lives of four persons, including a nine-year-old boy. According to eyewitnesses, the procession was moving smoothly when the tractor driver stopped the vehicle for a brief rest.In his absence, a youth, attempted to drive the tractor. But within moments, the vehicle went out of control and rammed into devotees walking ahead.
The victims were identified as Tirumala Narasimhamurthy (35), Guruju Murali (38), Kadiyam Dinesh (9), and Eemana Suryanarayana (58). Several others sustained injuries and were rushed to Narasapuram Regional Hospital. Government Whip and Narasapuram MLA Bommidi Nayakkar, along with district officials, visited the injured and instructed doctors to provide them the best possible care.
Similarly, in Paderu mandal of Alluri Seetharamaraju district, an SUV coming from Araku lost rammed into a Thinsa dance troupe performing as part of the immersion celebrations.
The mishap killed retired RTC driver Korra Seetharam (62) and Gunda Kondababu (32) on the spot. Several others suffered serious injuries, with two in critical condition. Police immediately detained the SUV driver for questioning.
The twin tragedies cast a shadow of grief over festive spirit in the state. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives. They conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to ensure advanced treatment for the injured.
