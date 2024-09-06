Ganesh Idols Made From Cow Dung In Huge Demand In Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): This Ganesh festival, eco-friendly idols crafted from cow dung are in huge demand in Dehradun. Along with ensuring environmental sustainability, people are opting for these idols for a greener celebration.

Preparations for the festival had started long time back and artists started crafting the idols about three to four months ago. Idols made from cow dung that are being prepared by the Swadesh Kutumb Self Help Group in Dehradun has caught a lot of attention. The artisans had begun the idol making process from summer.

According to the Swadesh Kutumb Self Help Group members, cow dung, commonly used as a fuel and festiliser in rural India, is considered sacred in Sanatan Dharma and used during rituals. So, Ganesh idols made from cow dung has a religious significance attached to it, they said.

Ganesh idols of cow dung have gained popularity (ETV Bharat Photo)

Talking to ETV Bharat, trainer of the group, Pawan Thapa, said that when the idol is immersed after the festival is over, it does not cause any pollution. "The idol dissolves in the water within a very short time. The cow dung naturally breaks down and the carbon content in it enriches the soil, serving as a nutrient for plants," he said.

Thapa said that after collecting the cow dung, it is completely dried on the rooftops and then powdered after which, it is kept aside. Next, clay is also thoroughly dried and powdered. After this, a portion of the powdered cow dung and clay are mixed together and poured into the molds. Once the idol is removed from the mold, glue coding is done to strengthen it so that does not break loose when lifted.

Usually, the dung of Badri (or "desi") cows is used for making the idols. It takes around one month to carve a large idol and a week for smaller ones.

"Nowadays, people are showing a lot of interest in the idols of Ganesh made from cow dung and over 50 people had bought these in the last one year. This year too, many people have made bookings but there has been a rise in demand for larger idols", Thapa added.

Tripti Thapa, president of Swadesh Kutumb Self Help Group, said that after the idols are made, they are decorated. It takes about half an hour to one hour to decorate an idol. Colours are used for designing the crown and jewellery, Thapa added.

Last year, 50 Ganesh idols of cow dung were bought (ETV Bharat Photo)

A total of 10 women are associated in carving idols from cow dung. Apart from making idols, they also prepare incense sticks and other decorative items with cow dung.

Pawan Thapa said that the price of the Ganesh idols range from Rs 50 to 1500. Next year onwards, idols of up to 24 inches tall will be made and these will be more expensive. In the initial phase, idols made from cow dung were not much popular but with the passing years, people have become eco-conscious and are preferring such idols over the traditional ones, he added.

