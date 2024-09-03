ETV Bharat / state

Ganesh Festival: Maharashtra's First Transgenders Dhol Tasha Group Ready To Perform In Pune

In Pune, the state's first transgender Dhol-Tasha Group is also getting ready for the arrival of Lord Ganesh. The Group will be performing during the arrival and immersion procession of Ganeshotsav.

Pune (Maharashtra): Dhol Tasha groups, which are the main attraction of Pune Ganeshotsav, are preparing vigorously across Maharashtra. Citizens from all over the world come to Pune to witness Ganeshotsav in the city.

For the first time in the Market Yard area of ​​Pune, transgenders have come together to form the first Dhol Tasha Group in Maharashtra. The members of the 'Shikhandi' Dhol Tasha' Group are practising in the Market Yard area. Each Group consists of several teams and each team consists of 25 to 30 members.

Prerna, the head of one of the teams, told ETV Bharat, "Today, transgenders are working in various fields. Ganeshotsav is the glory of Pune and Pune is the cultural capital of Maharashtra. In this Ganeshotsav, we wanted to play 'dhol tasha'."

"No one would take us in their Group. But we were sure that if we started our Group, we could perform at the Ganesh Festival. We started playing Dhol Tasha around the end of July. We were taught to play this instrument by the head of the Nadbraham Dhol Tasha Group. We have been learning it. We will be performing in this year's Ganeshotsav for one and a half days as well as the immersion procession on the seventh day," said Prerna.

Mannat, who is part of the Group, is hopeful that they will get a chance to perform in front of the five revered Ganesh Mandals in Pune and the Srimanta Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Mandal. Although there are 20 to 25 musicians in this Group currently, they want to expand next year.