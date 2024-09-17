ETV Bharat / state

Khairatabad Iconic Ganesh Fest Donations Cross Rs 1 Crore For First Time In 70 Years

Hyderabad: Donations for the 70-foot-tall Khairatabad Ganesh, which attracted a huge crowd over the weekend, have topped Rs 1 crore, and counting, Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee organisers said.

"We collected about Rs 40 lakh through advertisements while hundi offerings amounted to an impressive Rs. 70 lakh. Donations made through the UPI payment portal were yet to be added up," an organiser said.

In a first for the 70-year-old association, the Hundi funds collected through donations were disclosed to the public. Also, the counting of donations was done under strict vigil (CCTV surveillance). As per the committee that was in charge of conducting the festivities, this considerable sum was raised in just 10 days.

Weekend Celebrations: Owing to the long weekend, a huge trail of devotees was observed at the Khairatabad Ganesh idol on Sunday to seek blessings. People travelled from the city and nearby areas to get a glimpse of their adorable Ganesha. Former Minister Harish Rao also paid a visit to the Khairatabad Ganapati.

Security Measures: Hyderabad police tightened security in the region to control massive crowds. Darshan was suspended on Monday to get ready for the idol's immersion on September 17, the organisers said.

Immersion Programme: The grand procession (Shobhayatra) of Khairatabad Ganesha will commence at 7 AM on Tuesday. Bojja Ganapayya is set to traverse the Telugu Talli Flyover en route to the Tank Bund. Heavy police presence has been ensured to facilitate the smooth conduct of the procession.

History of Khairatabad Ganesh: The tradition goes back to the time when freedom fighter Shankaraiah first built a simple pandal here with a one-foot-tall statue to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in 1954. Since then, Bappa has been worshipped here every year. The idol's height increased by one foot year as the years went by, reaching a height of 60 feet in 2014.

Balapur Laddu Auction Highlights: The auction of the Ganesh laddu here dates back to 1994, when a local farmer, Kolan Mohan Reddy, purchased it for Rs 450. The 2023 auction witnessed intense competition, with bidders required to deposit advance cash to participate.