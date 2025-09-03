ETV Bharat / state

Ganesh Chaturthi In Mumbai: Over 54,000 Idols Immersed On 7th Day Of Festival

BMC officials expect a large number of community groups will immerse Ganesha idols on the final day of the festival.

Immersion of a Ganesha idol (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 3, 2025 at 3:09 PM IST

Mumbai: More than 54,000 idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Gauri were immersed in Mumbai on the seventh day of Ganeshotsav on Tuesday, civic officials said.

According to officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), of the total 54,353 idols immersed, 47,817 were household idols and 1,323 belonged to community groups while 5,213 were idols of Goddess Gauri. No untoward incident was reported during the immersion, officials said.

The immersion process was undertaken amid chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', smearing of gulal, beating of drums and cymbals and devotional songs. The streets of Mumbai wore a festive look as many community groups took out processions for the immersion. Many groups even organised performances conveying a social message.

BMC officials said a much higher number of domestic idols were immersed compared to community groups on the seventh day as the latter is expected to take their idols for immersion on the 10th and 11th days of the festival. Officials expect a large number of idols, particularly those of community groups, would be immersed on Anant Chaturdashi and has made an elaborate arrangement for it.

The BMC along with NGOs and police have come up with special arrangements for immersion at Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Beach, Versova, Mahim, Dadar and other places in Mumbai. BMC has set up artificial ponds and mobile immersion vans so as to avoid pollution of natural water bodies across the city. The municipality had urged citizens to immerse idols in these sites in an attempt to promote eco-friendly Ganeshotsav.

Police said security has been tightened at the immersion sites and swimmers and rescue teams have been kept on standby. This apart, the entire immersion process is being monitored through CCTV cameras and drones.

