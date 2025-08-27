ETV Bharat / state

Ganesh Chaturthi In Maharashtra: Lalbaugcha Raja, Themed On Tirupati Balaji, Remains The Crowd-Puller

Mumbai: Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion across Maharashtra. Devotees thronged at pandals but likewise previous years, the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, themed on Tirupati Balaji, remained the crowd-puller.

Ganesha idols were installed in homes and public places on the occasion of Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi on Wednesday.

This year's court of the King of Lalbaug has been set in the golden crown of Tirupati Balaji. The Ganesha idol, adorned in a velvet rani-pink dhoti and angavastram engraved with SriVari namam, the mark of Lord Venkateswara at Tirupati, seats against a golden backdrop.

Celebrating its 92nd year, a 50-foot-tall pavilion has been erected at the entrance of the assembly hall to host Lalbaugcha Raja with the door named as 'Gajdwar', the main gate of the King.

This 'Golden Gajanan Mahal', decorated with golden pillars, elephants and mouse sculptures on both sides of the idol, is a sight to behold. Sculpture Santosh Kambli has crafted this magnificent idol. Ganapati mesmerises devotees with its captivating golden sandals and crown.

The pavilion, sponsored by a noted industrialist, is decorated with a velvet curtain made by a Muslim artisan, Mohammad Aamir Khan, and his colleagues from Uttar Pradesh after four days of hardwork, sounding a message of communal harmony and unity.

Started in 1934 by Koli community, mill workers and traders, this remains a place of worship for lakhs of devotees. Lalbaugcha Raja is known as the wish-fulfilling Ganesha.