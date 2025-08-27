Ganesh Chaturthi In Maharashtra: Lalbaugcha Raja, Themed On Tirupati Balaji, Remains The Crowd-Puller

Mumbai: Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion across Maharashtra. Devotees thronged at pandals but likewise previous years, the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, themed on Tirupati Balaji, remained the crowd-puller.
Ganesha idols were installed in homes and public places on the occasion of Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi on Wednesday.
This year's court of the King of Lalbaug has been set in the golden crown of Tirupati Balaji. The Ganesha idol, adorned in a velvet rani-pink dhoti and angavastram engraved with SriVari namam, the mark of Lord Venkateswara at Tirupati, seats against a golden backdrop.
Celebrating its 92nd year, a 50-foot-tall pavilion has been erected at the entrance of the assembly hall to host Lalbaugcha Raja with the door named as 'Gajdwar', the main gate of the King.
This 'Golden Gajanan Mahal', decorated with golden pillars, elephants and mouse sculptures on both sides of the idol, is a sight to behold. Sculpture Santosh Kambli has crafted this magnificent idol. Ganapati mesmerises devotees with its captivating golden sandals and crown.
The pavilion, sponsored by a noted industrialist, is decorated with a velvet curtain made by a Muslim artisan, Mohammad Aamir Khan, and his colleagues from Uttar Pradesh after four days of hardwork, sounding a message of communal harmony and unity.
Started in 1934 by Koli community, mill workers and traders, this remains a place of worship for lakhs of devotees. Lalbaugcha Raja is known as the wish-fulfilling Ganesha.
More than one crore devotees are expected to visit Lalbaugcha Raja for darshan this year. For this, the Mumbai Police have installed 272 high-tech 'AI' cameras to keep an eye on the crowd, suspicious movements and criminals. Lalbaugcha Raja is not just a festival, but a cultural identity of Mumbai.
Meanwhile Pune resonated with chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya! Mangalmurti Morya!' as residents welcomed Lord Ganesha with great joy and enthusiasm, dancing to the beats of drums and cymbals. Along with traditional drum troupes, performances were held on generating awareness on topics like cleanliness, environmental protection and respect for women.
The Gandhaksh Dhol Troupe won the hearts of Punekars with its beautiful rendition. Scenes of historical events of the revolutionary Chaphekar brothers killing British officer Rand stole the show. The bravery of Chaphekar brothers, their contribution to the freedom struggle and voice against the British rule were presented very effectively.
The presentations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj cutting off the fingers of Shahistekhan in the Red Palace also attracted attention of the crowd.
Ganeshotsav has not only become a religious festival but one that showcases social, historical and cultural heritage.
Another crowd-puller was the 250-year-old Tekdi Ganesh Mandir in Nagpur that attracted several devotees, particularly from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. According to devotees, Tekdi Ganesh is known as the deity who fulfills wishes and frees one from troubles.
