Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Idol In Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Pose Steals The Show In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion across Ahmedabad, with movie-inspired idols and pandals attracting a lot of attention. However, it was a pandal in the city's Charanagar area that stole the show.

Here, the Ganesha idol depict actor Allu Arjun's iconic pose from the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The Ganesha is seen sitting in the signature pose of 'Pushpa' with his left hand rested below his chin, replicating the protagonist's iconic style. The pandal, which too is themed on the movie, depicts a unique confluence of devotion, art and creativity. Many famous characters of the film are also presented at this pandal.

Characters from 'Pushpa' displayed in pandal (ETV Bharat)

According to the organisers, it took around a month to prepare this unique pandal. "A lot of hardwork along with precision was involved in creating the entire setup. Attention has been paid to every small detail so that the premises and the atmosphere appear real. The pandal displays the main scene of the film as well as its story. In this film, Allu Arjun, playing the role of a sandalwood smuggler, is seen loading sandalwood in trucks by hiding it behind carts. This scene, which has been depicted here, has been highly appreciated," Pratikbhai Munirbhai Bajrangi, an organiser said.

Famous scene from 'Pushpa' depicted in pandal (ETV Bharat)

Bajrangi said they always try to come up with something new every year. "This time, we selected 'Pushpa' because my son, Saransh, liked the film very much. I thought I should also bring Ganpati Bappa on the same theme. It took me a month to set up the pandal and it costed around Rs 3.5 lakh. I am very happy with the appreciation and love showered by the people who visited this pandal," he said.

Idol depicting pose from 'Pushpa' (ETV Bharat)

In the past, the organiser has given filmy touch and themed the Ganesha idol on movies like 'Gadar 2', 'Casino' and 'Jungle Book'. "My only goal is to do something unique and creative for Ganpati Bappa every year," Bajrangi said.