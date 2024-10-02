ETV Bharat / state

Gandhi Jayanti: Udaipur Artist's Special Tribute To Bapu On His 155th Birth Anniversary

Udaipur (Rajasthan): As India celebrates the Father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary this year, an artist paid a special tribute to Bapu by constructing miniature versions of Gandhi's glasses, oars and boats.

Goldsmith Iqbal Sakka, who has several awards in his kitty, has decided to present one of these glasses to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Claiming these miniature models of the glasses, and boats to be the world's smallest sculptors ever, Sakka has decided to approach the Guinness Book of World Records to secure a title there.

"The world's largest spectacles made in the Netherlands have made it to the Guinness Book. Now, I want to make a new world record with this boat, paddle and pair of Gandhi glasses. I made the lenses by cutting white glass and then installed them into the spectacles," he said.

A unique feature of these artefacts is that they can only be seen through a microscope lens. "It took me seven days to construct these artefacts which are only one millimetre in size and even smaller than a grain of sugar, weighing around 0.010 milligrams," he said.

The ancestral mansion of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi in Porbandar, Gujarat, has been converted into a museum by the Government of India. "I want to present the world's smallest Gandhi glasses, wooden sandals, boat and paddle there. I have written to the committee of Mahatma Gandhi Museum, Porbandar for the same," he said.

Sakka will present the second glass to the PM on behalf of the people of Rajasthan, marking the success of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. He also exhibited these artefacts at famous tourist places in Udaipur including Doodh Talai, Moti Magri, Saheli ki Badi, and Fateh Sagar, taking everyone by surprise.