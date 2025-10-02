ETV Bharat / state

Gandhi Darshan Museum In Delhi Displays Priceless Relics, Bapu's Message Of Non Violence, Simplicity

New Delhi: Tribute meetings and special programmes are being organised across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. A special attraction is Gandhi Darshan Museum at Rajghat in Delhi, which houses priceless treasures related to Bapu's life and struggle. The Father of the Nation had said, "My life is my message" and each exhibit in this museum brings the message to life, inspiring visitors to follow the path of truth, non-violence and simplicity.

Gandhiji's Philosophy and Struggle

The museum narrates Gandhiji's entire life in a step by step manner. There are depictions from his birth in Porbandar, Gujarat, in 1869 to his move to England in 1888 to studying law and becoming a barrister in 1891. In 1893, while practicing law in South Africa, he faced racism, which changed the course of his life. He launched Satyagraha in 1906 and wrote Hind Swaraj in 1909. He then returned to India in 1915. The journey of his life along with important events like the Champaran Satyagraha of 1917, the Non-Cooperation Movement of 1920-22, the historic Dandi March of 1930 and his assassination in 1948, has been showcased through rare photographs and documents.