Gandhi Darshan Museum In Delhi Displays Priceless Relics, Bapu's Message Of Non Violence, Simplicity
Published : October 2, 2025 at 11:54 AM IST
New Delhi: Tribute meetings and special programmes are being organised across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. A special attraction is Gandhi Darshan Museum at Rajghat in Delhi, which houses priceless treasures related to Bapu's life and struggle. The Father of the Nation had said, "My life is my message" and each exhibit in this museum brings the message to life, inspiring visitors to follow the path of truth, non-violence and simplicity.
Gandhiji's Philosophy and Struggle
The museum narrates Gandhiji's entire life in a step by step manner. There are depictions from his birth in Porbandar, Gujarat, in 1869 to his move to England in 1888 to studying law and becoming a barrister in 1891. In 1893, while practicing law in South Africa, he faced racism, which changed the course of his life. He launched Satyagraha in 1906 and wrote Hind Swaraj in 1909. He then returned to India in 1915. The journey of his life along with important events like the Champaran Satyagraha of 1917, the Non-Cooperation Movement of 1920-22, the historic Dandi March of 1930 and his assassination in 1948, has been showcased through rare photographs and documents.
Some Precious Heritages of Gandhian Philosophy
- AK-47 Gun Transformed into a Guitar: Colombian musician and peace activist César López transformed an inactive AK-47 into a guitar and presented it to the Gandhi Smriti in 2012, demonstrating that even an instrument of violence can be transformed into creativity and music. In Gandhian philosophy, it conveys the message of non-violence and peace to visitors from around the world.
- Historic Boat (Dandi March 1930): This is the boat in which Gandhiji crossed the Mahi River during the Dandi March. This 241-mile journey, which lasted from March 12 to April 6, proved to be a major turning point in the freedom movement. The boat still bears witness to that daring journey, which gave new impetus to India's independence.
- Gandhiji's Funeral Carriage (Gun-Carriage): After Gandhiji's assassination on January 30, 1948, his mortal remains were brought from Birla House (Gandhi Smriti) to Rajghat on this carriage. Several people attended his funeral. This carriage still stands as an immortal witness to that historic moment.
- Historic Bench: The bench from Vejalpur village in Gujarat, on which Gandhiji addressed the villagers and inspired them for the Dandi March, has also been preserved here.
These items still echo the memories of that era when an entire empire was challenged through the power of non-violence and truth.
Memorable Aspects Of Bapu's Life
- Gandhiji's memories of prison and struggle: The museum displays the incident when Gandhiji was first imprisoned in 1908 for violating civil law. Wearing prisoner's clothes, eating simple food, and spending time studying, he transformed prison into a place of penance. Reading Socrates, he learned that Indians must stand up against injustice with truth and courage.
- Sabarmati and Sevagram Ashrams: Gandhiji's experiments were connected to the ashrams. The Sabarmati and Sevagram Ashrams became the centres of his philosophy. The Dandi March began in 1930 from the Sabarmati Ashram. From there, Gandhiji's Satyagraha movement took shape as a mass movement.
- Jallianwala Bagh and wave of Independence: The Jallianwala Bagh massacre of April 13, 1919, is also among the highlights of the museum. The deaths of innocent people by Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer's bullets shook the entire nation and inspired Gandhiji to launch the Non-Cooperation Movement.
- Gandhiji's Relationship with Railways: Trains played a special role in Gandhiji's life. Being thrown off a train at Pietermaritzburg station in South Africa inspired him to stand up against injustice. In India, he traveled in third-class coaches, allowing him to understand the suffering of the common people. These train journeys helped him connect with common people and transform his movements into mass movements.
- Gandhiji's Last Message: When Gandhiji was shot on January 30, 1948, his last words were "Hey Ram." He said that even if he was shot by a madman, he would want to die smiling, with the name of Ram on his lips.
The Gandhi Darshan Museum is not only a historical heritage but a source of inspiration for generations to come. Every object and picture showcased here conveys that truth and non-violence were not just weapons in the freedom struggle, but eternal heritage of humanity. This museum holds special significance for all those who wish to imbibe the life and thoughts of Bapu. Gandhiji's life teaches us that change is possible not through violence, but through truth, dialogue and non-violence.
